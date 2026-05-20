Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things

Woot is offering a massive $200 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White, allowing you to get one for just $299.99. That being said, this is the international model, which means it doesn't come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. Instead, it ships with Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. The watch is definitely worth getting at this price, so if the warranty thing isn't an issue for you, I urge you to get one at a bargain price now!

Galaxy Watch 8

Firstly, the offer is only available for the white-colored model. And secondly, this is the international version, which means you won’t be getting the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. On the bright side, Woot is shipping the watch backed by its own 90-day Limited Guarantee, so you’ll be covered at least for a few months.Boasting a stainless steel case, a Sapphire Crystal display, and that iconic rotating bezel, our friend here just screams premium. It’s durable enough to handle day-to-day bumps into doors and tables without any issues, all while looking sharp. In fact, while it goes well with any outfit, I think it best complements an expensive suit during a business meeting.The rotating bezel also has a practical use, as it lets you scroll through menus with ease. And given that this is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it has a gazillion options and features you can scroll through.From ECG, sleep, and stress tracking to Sammy’s own body composition analysis, it supports all the health-tracking functionalities you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece. Beyond those, it supports NFC for contactless payments, dual-band GPS for better accuracy, and fast access to the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly onto it.Actually, the only downside of theClassic is its battery life. Sure, the 445mAh power cell on board offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which is normal for a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, but it’s far from ideal.Nonetheless, with all the bells and whistles you get on this thing, especially now at $200 off, I believe charging it every other day is a reasonable compromise. If you agree, act fast and snag one at a bargain price with this limited-time Woot deal while you still can!