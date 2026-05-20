Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
The watch is a no-brainer at its current price.
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It can easily complement any attire. | Image by PhoneArena
I’ve always been pretty honest about how much I love the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It’s my favorite smartwatch out of all the wearables available in the US. And with Woot’s current limited-time deal, I think this is the wearable every Android user should get—as long as you have normal hobbies like watching Netflix after work instead of mountain biking to relieve stress.
The Amazon-owned retailer has slashed a whopping $200 off the Bluetooth-only version of Sammy’s fanciest smartwatch, dropping it to a mere $299.99. That’s obviously a no-brainer price, but I should note that there are some caveats as well.
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Firstly, the offer is only available for the white-colored model. And secondly, this is the international version, which means you won’t be getting the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. On the bright side, Woot is shipping the watch backed by its own 90-day Limited Guarantee, so you’ll be covered at least for a few months.
Boasting a stainless steel case, a Sapphire Crystal display, and that iconic rotating bezel, our friend here just screams premium. It’s durable enough to handle day-to-day bumps into doors and tables without any issues, all while looking sharp. In fact, while it goes well with any outfit, I think it best complements an expensive suit during a business meeting.
The rotating bezel also has a practical use, as it lets you scroll through menus with ease. And given that this is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it has a gazillion options and features you can scroll through.
From ECG, sleep, and stress tracking to Sammy’s own body composition analysis, it supports all the health-tracking functionalities you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece. Beyond those, it supports NFC for contactless payments, dual-band GPS for better accuracy, and fast access to the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly onto it.
Actually, the only downside of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is its battery life. Sure, the 445mAh power cell on board offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which is normal for a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, but it’s far from ideal.
Nonetheless, with all the bells and whistles you get on this thing, especially now at $200 off, I believe charging it every other day is a reasonable compromise. If you agree, act fast and snag one at a bargain price with this limited-time Woot deal while you still can!
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