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Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things

The watch is a no-brainer at its current price.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
It can easily complement any attire. | Image by PhoneArena

I’ve always been pretty honest about how much I love the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It’s my favorite smartwatch out of all the wearables available in the US. And with Woot’s current limited-time deal, I think this is the wearable every Android user should get—as long as you have normal hobbies like watching Netflix after work instead of mountain biking to relieve stress.

The Amazon-owned retailer has slashed a whopping $200 off the Bluetooth-only version of Sammy’s fanciest smartwatch, dropping it to a mere $299.99. That’s obviously a no-brainer price, but I should note that there are some caveats as well.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (White, International Version): Save $200!

$299 99
$499 99
$200 off (40%)
Woot is offering a massive $200 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White, allowing you to get one for just $299.99. That being said, this is the international model, which means it doesn't come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. Instead, it ships with Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. The watch is definitely worth getting at this price, so if the warranty thing isn't an issue for you, I urge you to get one at a bargain price now!
Buy at Woot
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Firstly, the offer is only available for the white-colored model. And secondly, this is the international version, which means you won’t be getting the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the US. On the bright side, Woot is shipping the watch backed by its own 90-day Limited Guarantee, so you’ll be covered at least for a few months.

Boasting a stainless steel case, a Sapphire Crystal display, and that iconic rotating bezel, our friend here just screams premium. It’s durable enough to handle day-to-day bumps into doors and tables without any issues, all while looking sharp. In fact, while it goes well with any outfit, I think it best complements an expensive suit during a business meeting.

The rotating bezel also has a practical use, as it lets you scroll through menus with ease. And given that this is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it has a gazillion options and features you can scroll through.

From ECG, sleep, and stress tracking to Sammy’s own body composition analysis, it supports all the health-tracking functionalities you’d expect to find on a high-end timepiece. Beyond those, it supports NFC for contactless payments, dual-band GPS for better accuracy, and fast access to the Google Play Store, where you can find third-party apps to download directly onto it.

Actually, the only downside of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is its battery life. Sure, the 445mAh power cell on board offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, which is normal for a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, but it’s far from ideal.

Nonetheless, with all the bells and whistles you get on this thing, especially now at $200 off, I believe charging it every other day is a reasonable compromise. If you agree, act fast and snag one at a bargain price with this limited-time Woot deal while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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