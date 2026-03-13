One UI 9 to bring new features to Samsung Internet Browser

When I called the Samsung Browser (formerly known as the Samsung Internet Browser) the best Android browser earlier this month, some agreed with that assessment although most didn't. The Samsung Browser is poised to get even better as a fresh report says that the app is about to improve its multitasking capabilities with the release of One UI 9. The next One UI Beta program is expected to launch in May, first for the Galaxy S26 series and then for the Galaxy S25 line.

Samsung Browser will be even better with One UI 9





The report says that with One UI 9, Samsung Browser will add support for multiple browser windows . This will save time for users of the browser who typically multitask by switching between tabs. The multiple windows will run simultaneously allowing users to replace a single browser full of tabs with multiple browser windows that can be opened at the same time. This could come in handy if you're tracking multiple sporting events taking place at the same time. Instead of constantly switching between tabs to see what is going on, you can see the score of both games in real time.





Will you be more likely to use Samsung Internet Browser when these features arrive? Yes. I like the new features. No. The new features are nothing I can use. Vote 1 Votes





Samsung is actually catching up to Google as the latter's Chrome Browser added a native version of this last month. However, Samsung allows up to three windows to be open simultaneously on the Galaxy Z Fold and also has Ask AI capabilities added to the split-screen browsing experience.





Images show the new feature working on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S21 FE . Samsung Browser is also working on a feature called Ask AI. With the ability to grab context from the site you're browsing, Ask AI will answer questions you have related to that site and this feature now has a Beta tag attached to it. You can set Ask AI to automatically delete AI activity at the end of a single session, or after six months has gone by. The feature will initially be available in the U.S. and Korea.



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SammyGuru also found in the Samsung Browser's app's debug settings a toggle for a setting titled "Enable Cross Device Resume." So far this setting doesn't do anything, but it seems like something we should keep an eye on. A separate toggle, disabled by default, will allow Samsung to analyze past questions and responses, and your browsing history, in order to improve Samsung Internet Browser.

Chrome is the dominant Android mobile browser





Android phone manufacturers shoved in Google's face to prove that Google was forcing these firms to install Chrome by default on As of late 2025/early 2026, Samsung Internet Browser had over 100 million monthly active users (MAU) globally. Chrome's MAU figure comes out to 3.83 billion worldwide and on all devices. Chrome also has a solid 68.34% to 69.17% share of the mobile browser market. But here's the thing. Chrome is the default browser on the most popular mobile platform, which gives it a nice edge. Chrome's share of the mobile browser market on Android is 89%. I'm sure that's a figure that some lawyers representingmanufacturers shoved in Google's face to prove that Google was forcing these firms to install Chrome by default on Android phones





Android phones after the app's launch in 2017. I installed it on both Pixel models I've owned, the Pixel 2 XL and the You don't have to be a Galaxy phone owner to enjoy Samsung Browser. I've owned just one Galaxy S phone, but the Samsung Browser could be found on myafter the app's launch in 2017. I installed it on both Pixel models I've owned, the Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel 6 Pro . Give the app a try and let me know what you think in the comments section.

We could see the improved Samsung Browser launch with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8







