Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Another delay at Samsung as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may launch later than expected

You may need to wait surprisingly long to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A man holding unfloded Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched in July last year. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s been a great several years of pretty steady release schedules for Samsung, but in 2026 that appears to be part of the company’s past. After the Galaxy S26 delay, it appears that the other important device launch of the year is also coming later than expected.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 premiere may be a bit later this year


Samsung has made its final decision about its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the brand-new Galaxy Z Wide Fold. While the event may stick to the now traditional July date, there may be a slight delay compared to previous years, according to a Korea Economic TV report (translated source).

Recommended For You
This year’s event is expected to be held on July 22, which is about two weeks later than Samsung’s premieres in the past two years. Last year’s summer Galaxy Unpacked was held on July 9, while the 2024 event was on July 10.

A surprising location



Another change for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 premiere is the location. Typically, Samsung hosts its events in South Korea or the United States, but this year the event may return to a city Samsung hasn’t been in for over a decade.

Recommended For You
According to Korea Economic TV, the event is “confirmed” to be held in London, where Samsung last premiered a phone with the Galaxy S III in 2012. That would be the first European event for the company since the Galaxy Z Fold 6 premiere in 2024.

When will Samsung’s new foldables be available


With the pushed-back announcement date, it’s likely that Samsung’s new foldables become available in August. The company usually starts sales of its devices about two weeks after the announcement, which means the device may hit stores around August 5.

While there’s no reason for the late launch in the report, it may be related to the Galaxy S26 delay. The flagship trio was launched a few weeks later than its typical late-January window, which could’ve pushed Samsung’s plan.

What do you think about Samsung’s release schedule?
2 Votes


Whenever the premiere is, Samsung is expected to launch at least three smartphones. Those would be the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which is expected to take on the iPhone Fold.

We may also get the true Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, alongside the Galaxy Watch 9.

Just make the phones good


Samsung never had a truly steady release schedule for any of its smartphones, so a slight delay is not such a big surprise. I’d still prefer to get my hands on its new devices as soon as possible, but a two-week delay in the summer shouldn’t be such a big deal.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in