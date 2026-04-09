Another delay at Samsung as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may launch later than expected
You may need to wait surprisingly long to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold.
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Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched in July last year. | Image by PhoneArena
It’s been a great several years of pretty steady release schedules for Samsung, but in 2026 that appears to be part of the company’s past. After the Galaxy S26 delay, it appears that the other important device launch of the year is also coming later than expected.
Samsung has made its final decision about its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the brand-new Galaxy Z Wide Fold. While the event may stick to the now traditional July date, there may be a slight delay compared to previous years, according to a Korea Economic TV report (translated source).
Another change for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 premiere is the location. Typically, Samsung hosts its events in South Korea or the United States, but this year the event may return to a city Samsung hasn’t been in for over a decade.
According to Korea Economic TV, the event is “confirmed” to be held in London, where Samsung last premiered a phone with the Galaxy S III in 2012. That would be the first European event for the company since the Galaxy Z Fold 6 premiere in 2024.
With the pushed-back announcement date, it’s likely that Samsung’s new foldables become available in August. The company usually starts sales of its devices about two weeks after the announcement, which means the device may hit stores around August 5.
Whenever the premiere is, Samsung is expected to launch at least three smartphones. Those would be the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which is expected to take on the iPhone Fold.
We may also get the true Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, alongside the Galaxy Watch 9.
Samsung never had a truly steady release schedule for any of its smartphones, so a slight delay is not such a big surprise. I’d still prefer to get my hands on its new devices as soon as possible, but a two-week delay in the summer shouldn’t be such a big deal.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 premiere may be a bit later this year
Samsung has made its final decision about its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the brand-new Galaxy Z Wide Fold. While the event may stick to the now traditional July date, there may be a slight delay compared to previous years, according to a Korea Economic TV report (translated source).
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This year’s event is expected to be held on July 22, which is about two weeks later than Samsung’s premieres in the past two years. Last year’s summer Galaxy Unpacked was held on July 9, while the 2024 event was on July 10.
A surprising location
A render of the rumored Galaxy Z Wide Fold. | Image by PhoneArena
Another change for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 premiere is the location. Typically, Samsung hosts its events in South Korea or the United States, but this year the event may return to a city Samsung hasn’t been in for over a decade.
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When will Samsung’s new foldables be available
With the pushed-back announcement date, it’s likely that Samsung’s new foldables become available in August. The company usually starts sales of its devices about two weeks after the announcement, which means the device may hit stores around August 5.
While there’s no reason for the late launch in the report, it may be related to the Galaxy S26 delay. The flagship trio was launched a few weeks later than its typical late-January window, which could’ve pushed Samsung’s plan.
What do you think about Samsung’s release schedule?
Whenever the premiere is, Samsung is expected to launch at least three smartphones. Those would be the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which is expected to take on the iPhone Fold.
We may also get the true Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, alongside the Galaxy Watch 9.
Just make the phones good
Samsung never had a truly steady release schedule for any of its smartphones, so a slight delay is not such a big surprise. I’d still prefer to get my hands on its new devices as soon as possible, but a two-week delay in the summer shouldn’t be such a big deal.
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