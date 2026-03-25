One UI 9 leak reveals what could be Samsung’s best new feature
One small change to the Gallery app could make your life much easier.
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One UI 8 launched on Samsung’s current generation of foldables. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series with One UI 8.5 pre-installed, and it remains to be seen when the software will appear on the company’s older devices. Despite that, rumors about the upcoming One UI 9 are already popping up. The latest leak includes details about a few visual changes and one amazing new feature.
Samsung may be preparing several UI changes for its next big update, according to a SammyGuru report. One of the changes is to the Now Bar, which now has a darker background. When playing a track, its name appears at the top with an animation playing across the bottom of the pill-shaped container. Long-pressing on the Now Bar allows you to remove the toggle or access its settings.
Another visual update appears on some of Samsung’s widgets. They now have more squared-off corners, which could be an attempt for a more uniform design language or a signal for presets that would allow adjusting the corner styles.
Probably the most interesting change is in the Gallery app. There’s a new box that shows up when selecting multiple images. Every picture you select goes into the box, which gives you an easy overview of the selection. Apparently, the box will be able to contain up to 15 images.
These are early leaks, so the features and visual elements can change by the time One UI 9 comes out. The software will be based on Android 17 and is likely to launch sometime in the summer. Considering that One UI 8 and Android 16 first appeared on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, it would make sense for One UI 9 to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
That gallery selection box is probably my favorite new feature I’ve seen in a long time. Selecting images is often messy, and having that simple and accessible overview could make the process much easier. I hope Samsung sticks to this feature, and I won’t blame other manufacturers for copying it.
One UI 9 leak reveals several visual changes
Samsung may be preparing several UI changes for its next big update, according to a SammyGuru report. One of the changes is to the Now Bar, which now has a darker background. When playing a track, its name appears at the top with an animation playing across the bottom of the pill-shaped container. Long-pressing on the Now Bar allows you to remove the toggle or access its settings.
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The leaked One UI 9 design tweaks. | Images by SammyGuru
Another visual update appears on some of Samsung’s widgets. They now have more squared-off corners, which could be an attempt for a more uniform design language or a signal for presets that would allow adjusting the corner styles.
Gallery is getting a nifty new feature
The new selection box inside the Gallery on One UI 9. | Image by SammyGuru
Probably the most interesting change is in the Gallery app. There’s a new box that shows up when selecting multiple images. Every picture you select goes into the box, which gives you an easy overview of the selection. Apparently, the box will be able to contain up to 15 images.
Do you think manufacturers should copy their competitor’s best features?
These are early leaks, so the features and visual elements can change by the time One UI 9 comes out. The software will be based on Android 17 and is likely to launch sometime in the summer. Considering that One UI 8 and Android 16 first appeared on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, it would make sense for One UI 9 to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
Actual improvement
That gallery selection box is probably my favorite new feature I’ve seen in a long time. Selecting images is often messy, and having that simple and accessible overview could make the process much easier. I hope Samsung sticks to this feature, and I won’t blame other manufacturers for copying it.
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