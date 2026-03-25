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One UI 9 leak reveals what could be Samsung’s best new feature

One small change to the Gallery app could make your life much easier.

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Samsung Software updates One UI
A person holding a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 facing at the camera with their internal displays.
One UI 8 launched on Samsung’s current generation of foldables. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series with One UI 8.5 pre-installed, and it remains to be seen when the software will appear on the company’s older devices. Despite that, rumors about the upcoming One UI 9 are already popping up. The latest leak includes details about a few visual changes and one amazing new feature.

One UI 9 leak reveals several visual changes


Samsung may be preparing several UI changes for its next big update, according to a SammyGuru report. One of the changes is to the Now Bar, which now has a darker background. When playing a track, its name appears at the top with an animation playing across the bottom of the pill-shaped container. Long-pressing on the Now Bar allows you to remove the toggle or access its settings.

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Another visual update appears on some of Samsung’s widgets. They now have more squared-off corners, which could be an attempt for a more uniform design language or a signal for presets that would allow adjusting the corner styles.

Gallery is getting a nifty new feature



Probably the most interesting change is in the Gallery app. There’s a new box that shows up when selecting multiple images. Every picture you select goes into the box, which gives you an easy overview of the selection. Apparently, the box will be able to contain up to 15 images.

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These are early leaks, so the features and visual elements can change by the time One UI 9 comes out. The software will be based on Android 17 and is likely to launch sometime in the summer. Considering that One UI 8 and Android 16 first appeared on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, it would make sense for One UI 9 to come with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Actual improvement


That gallery selection box is probably my favorite new feature I’ve seen in a long time. Selecting images is often messy, and having that simple and accessible overview could make the process much easier. I hope Samsung sticks to this feature, and I won’t blame other manufacturers for copying it.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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