Google I/O 2026: how to watch and what to expect





Here's how you can watch the keynote and what you can expect from the announcements Google will make this year. Here's how you can watch the keynote and what you can expect from the announcements Google will make this year.





Google I/O 2026: How to watch





10 am PT / 1 pm ET today on May 19 . The event will be held in person and livestreamed on As usual, Google's keynote conference will be livestreamed. It starts at. The event will be held in person and livestreamed on Google's YouTube channel and on Google's I/O website









The livestream is also embedded here for your viewing convenience. Keep in mind that the I/O keynote is likely going to be longer than last week's Android Show.

Google I/O 2026: What to expect





Google already unveiled Android 17 last week, but this doesn't mean it told us everything about its software. Largely, the event is expected to be mainly focused on generative AI and more specifically, upgrades to Gemini.



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Android 17 phones last week. During the I/O keynote, we're likely going to hear more about Gemini and new versions of the chatbot itself. Google showed Gemini Intelligence forphones last week. During the I/O keynote, we're likely going to hear more about Gemini and new versions of the chatbot itself.





Also, agentic AI features are expected to be unveiled during the event. We don't know exactly what features Google has prepped for us, but expect them to be plentiful, with Google leaning in more to agentic AI.





It's also possible that we'll see updates to existing or new products by Google, including changes to platforms like Veo and Lyria (for video and music generation) and Beam, which is a platform for 3D video conferencing.





Gemini 4.0









We expect the spotlight to be focused on the next version of Gemini AI . We don't know yet whether Gemini will be getting version 4.0 or version 3.8 or something similar, but there will be a new version of Google's generative AI model, and it, for certain, will be one of the things the tech giant focuses on during the keynote.





Leaks have been quiet about what new features Gemini would be getting, but you can safely expect it to gain speed and become smarter than previous models. Gemini is basically everywhere these days, so we can expect things to get interesting here if some serious new updates get introduced.

Google AI glasses with Android XR





We expected the Google AI glasses to show up during The Android Show, but they didn't, so they're likely getting unveiled today instead. The smart glasses are expected to be powered by Android XR, and we should at least hear more about their release timeframe.





During last year's I/O, Google showed the smart glasses prototype, but we now expect the product itself rather than just a concept or prototype.





Reportedly, the smart glasses will feature Gemini Live support, as well as live translation and notifications from your phone.





More about AluminumOS





Google officially announced the Googlebook last week, but we still don't know a lot about the new operating system that unifies Android and ChromeOS for laptops.





Potentially, we'll hear more about this operating system and its capabilities during the keynote today.





Pixel 11 series?









It's highly unlikely that we're seeing the Pixel 11 series today, because the keynote is usually largely focused on software. However, there's still a possibility (albeit slim) that we see Google's upcoming phones today.





Pixel 11 lineup is going to consist of a vanilla Pixel 11 , a Thelineup is going to consist of a vanilla, a Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL, and a foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold . The current expectations about the phones themselves are not as exciting (we don't hear about many upgrades), but there's always the possibility for a surprise. Just don't hold your breath for it.

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