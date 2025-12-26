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Your older Samsung phone might get the next big update sooner than you think

The list of Galaxy phones testing Android 16 is surprisingly long.

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Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is pushing hard on the One UI 8.5 update, and while the beta is currently limited to the latest flagships, evidence suggests a massive rollout is just around the corner.

A massive wave of testing


Samsung officially kicked off the One UI 8.5 beta earlier this month, but right now, it feels a bit exclusive. Unless you are rocking a Galaxy S25 series device and live in one of a handful of regions—like the US, UK, South Korea, or Germany—you are currently out of luck. However, a new report indicates that the company is actively testing this Android 16 QPR2-based software on a huge list of devices behind the scenes.

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If the sheer volume of internal test builds is anything to go by, Samsung is looking to expedite this release, likely aiming to have a stable version ready for the Galaxy S26 launch next year.

Devices currently in internal testing


  • Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 7 (including a rumored FE model), Z Fold and Flip 6, and the Z Fold and Flip 5.
  • S Series: The upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup, the full S25 family (including an Edge and FE variant), plus the S24, S23, and S22 series.
  • Tablets: Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Plus, and FE, alongside the Tab S9 series.
  • A Series: A massive list ranging from the Galaxy A57 and A56 down to the A16 5G and A17.

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Is Samsung is outpacing the competition?


This aggressive testing phase matters because it highlights a shift in the Android landscape. For years, the Google Pixel was the undisputed king of fast updates. If you wanted the latest software, you bought a Pixel. But lately, Google’s rollout strategy has been a bit messy, with bugs occasionally plaguing their initial feature drops.

Samsung, conversely, seems to be prioritizing stability alongside speed. By testing on such a wide array of devices—including mid-range A-series phones—this early in the cycle, they are ensuring the final release doesn't break your phone. It is a level of consistency that frankly makes the current Pixel update situation look a little disjointed.

Which One UI 8.5 features seems more interesting to you?
Storage share
18.24%
Audio broadcast
5.41%
Photo assist
21.62%
Smarter quick share
14.19%
Theft protection
40.54%
148 Votes

Should you wait for the stable release?


While seeing your device on a testing list is exciting, I would pump the brakes on trying to sideload anything just yet. Betas are fun for enthusiasts, but they can be a headache for daily use. I’ve bricked enough phones in my time to know that waiting for the official OTA is usually the smarter move.

Ideally, we will see One UI 8.5 hit stable status alongside the Galaxy S26 early next year. If you are desperate to try it now and have an S25, you can check the Samsung Members app, but for the rest of us, patience is the name of the game.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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