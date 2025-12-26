Your older Samsung phone might get the next big update sooner than you think

Is Samsung is outpacing the competition?

This aggressive testing phase matters because it highlights a shift in the Android landscape. For years, the Google Pixel was the undisputed king of fast updates. If you wanted the latest software, you bought a Pixel. But lately, Google’s rollout strategy has been a bit messy, with bugs occasionally plaguing their initial feature drops.Samsung, conversely, seems to be prioritizing stability alongside speed. By testing on such a wide array of devices—including mid-range A-series phones—this early in the cycle, they are ensuring the final release doesn't break your phone. It is a level of consistency that frankly makes the current Pixel update situation look a little disjointed.

Galaxy S26

While seeing your device on a testing list is exciting, I would pump the brakes on trying to sideload anything just yet. Betas are fun for enthusiasts, but they can be a headache for daily use. I’ve bricked enough phones in my time to know that waiting for the official OTA is usually the smarter move.Ideally, we will see One UI 8.5 hit stable status alongside theearly next year. If you are desperate to try it now and have an S25, you can check the Samsung Members app, but for the rest of us, patience is the name of the game.