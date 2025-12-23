Samsung One UI 8.5 may add support for professional camera accessories
It sounds impressive, but it’s unclear how many people would actually use it.
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A phone's camera capabilities are undoubtedly the most exciting and easy to market part, so phone manufacturers try their best to include unique new features each year. According to a recently discovered code in One UI 8.5, Samsung might be adding a huge software feature in the future: support for professional camera accessories.
Of course, as always with APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee support for TILTA accessories will make it into the final release. Still, its presence in One UI 8.5’s code suggests Samsung is at least seriously exploring this option.
Camera Assistant hints at support for TILTA hardware
Inside One UI 8.5’s Camera Assistant code, Android Authority has spotted new strings referencing TILTA, a brand famous for its professional camera rigs, mounts, and lens control systems for filmmaking.
TILTA’s accessories are typically used with high-end cinema cameras. They allow camera operators to remotely control the focus, zoom, and other parameters with precision.
It appears that Samsung is laying the foundation for Galaxy phones to recognize and work with the same (or similar) external hardware made by TILTA.
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What this could mean for Galaxy phones
Image credit — TILTA
If Samsung does implement support for external camera hardware from TILTA, it would allow aspiring filmmakers and camera enthusiasts to integrate a Galaxy phone into an existing professional setup.
With this, a Galaxy phone could potentially be mounted on a rig and controlled using the same remote focus gear used for cinema cameras, instead of relying on on-screen touch controls.
There’s no confirmation yet on which phones will support this feature, but One UI 8.5 is expected to debut alongside Samsung’s next flagship lineup, and I wouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be more of a hype-train feature that Samsung uses to show off the Galaxy S26 flagship series during the announcement event.
There’s no confirmation yet on which phones will support this feature, but One UI 8.5 is expected to debut alongside Samsung’s next flagship lineup, and I wouldn't be surprised if this turns out to be more of a hype-train feature that Samsung uses to show off the Galaxy S26 flagship series during the announcement event.
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What should Samsung focus on instead of pro camera accessories?
Better video stabilization
21.43%
Cleaner low-light video
35.71%
Less aggressive video processing
28.57%
Something else (write in the comments)
14.29%
A cool feature, but probably purely meant for marketing
It's clear that support for professional third-party camera gear is not exactly on everyone's wishlist for the next Galaxy flagships. While it sounds impressive at first, I see it more as a publicity stunt than a feature that would add any real value for users — the same way I look at Genlock on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
What I would like to see instead, are improvements to the video quality. This could be better video stabilization, or adding a new Log format that does not compress the file as much and preserves more details.
Of course, as always with APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee support for TILTA accessories will make it into the final release. Still, its presence in One UI 8.5’s code suggests Samsung is at least seriously exploring this option.
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