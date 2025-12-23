Samsung One UI 8.5 may add support for professional camera accessories

TILTA’s accessories are typically used with high-end cinema cameras. They allow camera operators to remotely control the focus, zoom, and other parameters with precision.

A cool feature, but probably purely meant for marketing





It's clear that support for professional third-party camera gear is not exactly on everyone's wishlist for the next Galaxy flagships. While it sounds impressive at first, I see it more as a publicity stunt than a feature that would add any real value for users — the same way I look at Genlock on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.





What I would like to see instead, are improvements to the video quality. This could be better video stabilization, or adding a new Log format that does not compress the file as much and preserves more details.

Of course, as always with APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee support for TILTA accessories will make it into the final release. Still, its presence in One UI 8.5’s code suggests Samsung is at least seriously exploring this option.