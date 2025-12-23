Samsung launches the second One UI 8.5 Beta and expands it to two more countries
The One UI 8.5 beta is finally available in two countries where it was supposed to launch weeks ago.
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Owners of the Galaxy S25 series got access to the One UI 8.5 Beta a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s time for the first update of the software. While light on significant features, the update finally lands in a couple of new countries.
Samsung has launched the second update for the One UI 8.5, which is now rolling out to users. The software is available for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra and weighs in at a little over 1.1 GB. The update includes a relatively short list of bug fixes.
The One UI 8.5 beta is based on Android 16, and its second update brings the December 2025 security patch level.
When it initially launched the One UI 8.5 beta program, Samsung said it would be available in six countries, including South Korea, Germany, the US, and the UK. However, the beta never became available to Galaxy S25 owners in Poland and India. That changes with the latest update, and people in those regions can finally install it.
One UI 8.5 is the upcoming Android 16-based update for Galaxy devices, which is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series. The new software will bring several new features and design changes.
It’s great that Samsung is launching the beta in all the regions it has promised, but I’d like to see it come to more markets. I may sound like a broken record, but Apple doesn’t have such limitations for its software. If your device supports a version of iOS, you can download it no matter where you are.
One UI 8.5 Beta 2 features mostly bug fixes
Samsung has launched the second update for the One UI 8.5, which is now rolling out to users. The software is available for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra and weighs in at a little over 1.1 GB. The update includes a relatively short list of bug fixes.
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Here’s the full change log:
- Modified to enable dual recording and single take mode through Camera Assistant setting
- Improved the issue of initializing quick panel settings when booting intermittently
- Improvement of errors such as quick panel menu screen icon spacing, location, etc.
- Improved the issue of photos organized into gallery group folders being moved to the first album page
- Improved the stuttering issue when pressing the More View menu during a call.
- Improved rebooting issue while leaving it intermittently
- Improved the issue that the volume up button does not work under certain conditions
- Improved the issue of sound generation in the device when making a call with BT carkit connection under certain conditions
- Improvement of issues that are forcibly terminated while using multiple 3rd apps
- Stabilization of SW through multiple app updates such as cameras
The One UI 8.5 beta is based on Android 16, and its second update brings the December 2025 security patch level.
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Two more countries get the beta
The changelog of the latest One UI 8.5 beta release | Image credit – 9to5Google
When it initially launched the One UI 8.5 beta program, Samsung said it would be available in six countries, including South Korea, Germany, the US, and the UK. However, the beta never became available to Galaxy S25 owners in Poland and India. That changes with the latest update, and people in those regions can finally install it.
Have you tried the One UI 8.5 beta?
Yes, I’ve installed it already
12.5%
Not yet, but I plan to try it
20.31%
No, I don’t want to use beta software
17.19%
No, it’s not available in my country
50%
One UI 8.5 is the upcoming Android 16-based update for Galaxy devices, which is expected to debut on the Galaxy S26 series. The new software will bring several new features and design changes.
Why not wider availability?
It’s great that Samsung is launching the beta in all the regions it has promised, but I’d like to see it come to more markets. I may sound like a broken record, but Apple doesn’t have such limitations for its software. If your device supports a version of iOS, you can download it no matter where you are.
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