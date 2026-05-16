Google just confirmed a major fix for one of Android's oldest calling headaches



What Google is rolling out Google just confirmed on its



You'll also be able to tap a contact in the Phone app and kick off a call through the messaging app you usually use with that person, without opening that app first. And if you'd rather keep certain apps out of it, there's a toggle to exclude them, which is a thoughtful little touch.



Recommended For You Google just confirmed on its Android Developers Blog that the Phone app is getting the ability to properly recognize calls made through third-party messaging apps. Once this fully kicks in, calls from apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet will start showing up in your Phone app's call log, just like a regular phone call would.You'll also be able to tap a contact in the Phone app and kick off a call through the messaging app you usually use with that person, without opening that app first. And if you'd rather keep certain apps out of it, there's a toggle to exclude them, which is a thoughtful little touch.The change is rolling out in phases. Right now it's only working with Google Meet, but according to a new report, apps like WhatsApp are already getting set up behind the scenes.







How it compares to iOS For some context, iPhones have been able to do this since 2016. It's the reason a WhatsApp call on an iPhone looks and rings just like a regular call, even from the lock screen.



Android has taken a different path up until now, with each messaging app handling its own call screen in its own way. It should be noted that Google Meet calls already worked nicely with the Phone app, however this update opens that same kind of treatment up to other apps too, and that's a much bigger deal for the overall Android experience.





What annoys you most about calling on Android right now? Every messaging app has its own awkward call screen. WhatsApp and Telegram calls don't show in my call log. I can never find a missed VoIP call from earlier. Honestly, nothing. My calling setup works fine. Vote 1 Votes



The catch you should know about Before you get too excited, this only works on devices running



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Before you get too excited, this only works on devices running Android 16 .1 or newer, so a chunk of Android users will be waiting a while to see it. Right now it's only live on Pixel devices running early test software, so we're still in the very beginning of the rollout.The other thing to keep in mind is that WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and the rest will each need to update their apps to support this, and that kind of thing tends to happen on very different timelines. Still, the Phone app already got a fresh new look thanks to Android's biggest design refresh in years , and adding this on top is exactly the kind of polish the platform has been working toward.



A genuine quality-of-life win This is the kind of upgrade that sounds small on paper but makes a real difference once you actually live with it. Having every call you make (regular, WhatsApp, Telegram, whatever) show up in one tidy call log is the sort of thing you stop noticing once it just works.



If the major messaging apps jump on board quickly, this could end up being one of the more meaningful little improvements Android sees this year. Either way, it's nice to see Google making the calling experience on Android feel more like one connected thing instead of a bunch of separate apps all doing their own thing.



Follow me on This is the kind of upgrade that sounds small on paper but makes a real difference once you actually live with it. Having every call you make (regular, WhatsApp, Telegram, whatever) show up in one tidy call log is the sort of thing you stop noticing once it just works.If the major messaging apps jump on board quickly, this could end up being one of the more meaningful little improvements Android sees this year. Either way, it's nice to see Google making the calling experience on Android feel more like one connected thing instead of a bunch of separate apps all doing their own thing.Follow me on X and Threads for hot takes, opinion content, and behind-the-scenes coverage.

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If you've ever wondered why your WhatsApp or Telegram calls don't show up alongside your regular phone calls on Android, you're definitely not alone. It's one of those small daily annoyances that quietly piles up over time, and Google is finally about to do something about it.