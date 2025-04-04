The clock is ticking! Xiaomi's next Mix Flip 2 just got one step closer to launch

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Xiaomi
A purple Mix Flip foldable smartphone partially open on a white surface.
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi

Xiaomi launched its first flip foldable phone last year alongside the book-style Mix Fold 4. Now, it looks like the next-gen Mix Flip 2 is getting closer to its debut, as it recently showed up on one more online certification database.

A new report reveals that the Mix Flip 2 has made its appearance on China's 3C certification, confirming it will support 67W wired charging, which means no change compared to its predecessor.



While the certification doesn't give away too much else, it does suggest that the Mix Flip 2 might be making its debut earlier than expected. Last year, the original Mix Flip got 3C approval in May and launched in July, but since the Mix Flip 2 appeared on the database earlier, it is looking like Xiaomi could unveil it in its home market sooner.

The phone should debut internationally as well, but at a later point, probably a month or two after its China launch.

Curious about what the Mix Flip 2 will bring to the table once it launches? Well, for starters, it should pack a hefty 5,100mAh battery – a significant upgrade over the 4,780mAh battery in the current Mix Flip. Also, it is set to support 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

If these specs hold up, the Mix Flip 2 could have the upper hand in the battery department, especially when compared to its potential rivals, like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr Plus (2025).

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to stick with a 4,000mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the Razr Plus (2025) is likely to bump up to 4,500mAh. Since battery life has always been a weak spot for flip foldables, Xiaomi might just be on the path to cracking that issue with this one.

Aside from the battery, the camera setup on the Mix Flip 2 is expected to undergo a few changes, too. The phone will likely keep the dual-camera arrangement on the back, but instead of the original telephoto lens, we might see a 50 MP ultrawide camera paired with a 50 MP main camera.

For some people, like me, for example, this might feel like a bit of a letdown because I personally prefer a telephoto lens for capturing portraits or zooming in on distant details. However, if you are into group shots or love capturing wide scenic views, you might actually appreciate this change.

Recommended Stories
On the inside, the Mix Flip 2 is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As for the display, it is expected to sport a big 6.85-inch inner foldable screen with 1.5K resolution. The cover display will likely remain the same size as its predecessor, around 4 inches, offering plenty of space for quick interactions.
