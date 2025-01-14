Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 might be taking a different direction with its camera setup
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Xiaomi made its debut in the flip foldable market last year, and while its first model didn't hit global shelves until late September, chatter about its successor is already picking up steam. Recently, a leak hinted that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could surpass its competitors with a larger battery and a sleeker design. But now, another leak has thrown in a rather surprising camera change that could stir up some debate.
The Mix Flip 2 is said to stick with a dual-camera setup on the back, but with an interesting switch-up: instead of the original's telephoto lens, it might feature a 50 MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76" sensor. This will be paired with a 50 MP main camera that has a 1/1.5" sensor.
Now, for some (myself included), this might feel like a letdown. Personally, I prefer a telephoto camera over an ultrawide one – it's much better for portraits and capturing distant details. But hey, if you're someone who loves snapping group shots or scenic landscapes, this could be a change you'll actually enjoy.
The leak sheds light on what to expect from the upcoming Mix Flip 2. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
On top of the camera changes, the leak also points to the Mix Flip 2 being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As for the display, it's expected to feature a huge 6.85-inch inner foldable screen with 1.5K resolution. The cover display is likely to stay just as big as the one on the current model, which is 4 inches, so expect it to offer plenty of real estate for quick interactions.
In addition to all these specs, the leak also mentions that the upcoming foldable will support NFC, which isn't a shock since the current Mix Flip has it as well. Like its predecessor, the new model is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.
