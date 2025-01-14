Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 might be taking a different direction with its camera setup

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone in three different folding states displayed over a white background.
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi 

Xiaomi made its debut in the flip foldable market last year, and while its first model didn't hit global shelves until late September, chatter about its successor is already picking up steam. Recently, a leak hinted that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could surpass its competitors with a larger battery and a sleeker design. But now, another leak has thrown in a rather surprising camera change that could stir up some debate.

The Mix Flip 2 is said to stick with a dual-camera setup on the back, but with an interesting switch-up: instead of the original's telephoto lens, it might feature a 50 MP ultrawide camera with a 1/2.76" sensor. This will be paired with a 50 MP main camera that has a 1/1.5" sensor.

Now, for some (myself included), this might feel like a letdown. Personally, I prefer a telephoto camera over an ultrawide one – it's much better for portraits and capturing distant details. But hey, if you're someone who loves snapping group shots or scenic landscapes, this could be a change you'll actually enjoy.



On top of the camera changes, the leak also points to the Mix Flip 2 being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. As for the display, it's expected to feature a huge 6.85-inch inner foldable screen with 1.5K resolution. The cover display is likely to stay just as big as the one on the current model, which is 4 inches, so expect it to offer plenty of real estate for quick interactions.

In addition to all these specs, the leak also mentions that the upcoming foldable will support NFC, which isn't a shock since the current Mix Flip has it as well. Like its predecessor, the new model is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

A previous leak pointed out that the Mix Flip 2 could pack a battery between 5,600 and 5,700 mAh, which is a significant jump from the original Mix Flip's 4,780 mAh. Plus, it might support wireless charging. If this turns out to be true, it's definitely a boost that users will appreciate, and it could give Xiaomi's foldable strong edge over rivals like the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr Plus (2025), which, for now, don't seem to be getting any major battery boosts.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless