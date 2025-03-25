Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
The next Razr Plus (2025) just leaked again and Samsung should be very worried

Motorola
Leaks about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, or Razr Plus (2025) as it is called in the US, have been showing up all over the place recently. We have already spotted the Razr (2025) series in a certification database, seen the premium model in a wooden finish and got a sneak peek at the specs for the more affordable Razr (2025). Now, more details for its sibling have leaked, too.

When it comes to design, the upcoming Razr Plus (2025) sticks closely to its predecessor, keeping the same 6.96-inch foldable OLED display and 4-inch cover screen. But under the hood, things are getting a serious upgrade over the Razr Plus (2024).


For starters, Motorola is finally stepping up to true flagship performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite – the same powerful chip found in some of the best Android phones like the Galaxy S25 series. And it is not just the processor that is getting a boost – big improvements are coming to RAM and storage as well.

The Razr Plus (2025) will reportedly offer four different RAM options, including the 8 GB and 12 GB from last year, plus new variants with 16 GB and even 18 GB. As for storage, there will be four choices, too – 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. Keep in mind that these specs come from Chinese versions, so it is still unclear which memory options will be available globally.


As previously expected, the battery capacity of the upcoming phone might also see a nice boost. Razr Plus (2025) could feature a dual-cell setup with rated capacities of 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh, adding up to at least 4,275mAh. That likely means the typical capacity could land around 4,500mAh. For comparison, the current model has a 4,000mAh battery, which is actually the same as its biggest rival, the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If Samsung doesn’t increase the battery size in the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola’s foldable will have a clear advantage in battery life. And when it comes to charging speeds, it is already looking like a win for Motorola. The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to support 68W wired charging, while Samsung’s flip phone might stick to just 25W.

The Razr Plus (2025) is also set to get a camera boost. While the current model features a 50 MP main, a 50 MP 2x telephoto and a 32 MP inner camera, the upcoming version is expected to bump the inner sensor up to 50 MP as well.

As for the launch, it looks like Motorola might push its next foldables out earlier than the usual June timeline, though an exact date is still unknown. However, with all these upgrades and if Motorola manages to keep the $999 price tag unchanged, I think the Razr Plus (2025) could be a strong contender for anyone looking to grab a clamshell foldable.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

