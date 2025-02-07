Xiaomi’s next flip foldable tipped to feature “female-oriented customizations,” biggest battery
For a long time, Apple and Samsung have been at the forefront of smartphone industry, while Chinese company tried to copy as much as the technology provided by the two giants as they could.
Nowadays, things completely reversed and we’re seeing more Chinese companies innovating and trying to tap into new audience with products that are more often than not better than Apple and Samsung have to offer.
The company’s next major product is a foldable phone, the sequel to Mix Flip. The flip form factor puts it in direct competition with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the next flip foldable from Motorola.
They’re probably referring to the launch on the Chinese market, but the phone’s global debut might not be delayed for too long, specifically to beat the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and possibly Motorola’s next flip phone.
Along with the phone launch timeframe, the tipster who goes by the nickname Digital Chat Station also revealed that the Mix Flip 2 will be powered by a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging speeds.
This means that the Mix Flip 2 will have a bigger battery than the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s also larger than Xiaomi’s current Mix Flip model, which packs a 4,780 mAh battery.
Since battery is one of the main factors that determines customers to go for a certain phone, the Mix Flip 2 shapes up to be a worthy contender to the “world’s best flip phone” title. Sadly, Xiaomi doesn’t sell its products in the United States and there’s little to now chance that that will happen considering the country’s trade war with China.
As far as the camera configuration goes, the Mix Flip 2 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It will be IPX8 certified and should feature “many female-oriented customizations” whatever that might mean.
Xiaomi is one of the Chinese companies that started small and became big in a relatively short time. Although it’s no longer the biggest smartphone maker in China (that title belongs to Vivo now), Xiaomi’s remain among the most interesting on the market.
The main advantage of Xiaomi’s Mix Flip 2 is that it’s probably going to be released before Galaxy Z Flip 7, at least according to the latest reports. Reliable Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Mix Flip 2 will be launched on the market sometime in Q2 2025.
Xiaomi Mix Flip | Image credit: Xiaomi
Besides a very generous battery, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is said to pack the best smartphone chipset currently available on the market, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Also, the foldable is rumored to boast a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
