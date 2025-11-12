Xiaomi 17 Ultra might pull a surprise appearance before 2026 even begins
Rumor has it the Ultra is coming in December.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi is getting ready to drop its next big flagship – the Xiaomi 17 Ultra – and apparently, it’s coming sooner than expected.
Xiaomi might pull the trigger early this time
This year, Xiaomi already broke tradition by launching the Xiaomi 17 series ahead of schedule, and now it looks like the Ultra is following the same path.
Word is, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could make its debut as early as December – way earlier than usual. For context, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched in February in China, and only went global a month later, in March this year.
Now, even if it shows up in China by the end of the year, that doesn’t automatically mean we’ll see a global launch at the same time. Xiaomi typically unveils its flagship lineup for the global market during MWC in Barcelona, which happens in March, so that’s still the most likely window.
Either way, we will find out more soon once it goes official in China, since the international version usually keeps the same core specs and design.
Speaking of design, one big question is whether the 17 Ultra will squeeze in a secondary rear display like the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Both of those pack a second screen on the back, so I am interested to see if Xiaomi keeps that feature or goes for something new. Even without it, though, the Ultra is shaping up to bring some solid upgrades.
Rumor has it that the phone will pack a new 50 MP main sensor capable of in-sensor zoom across multiple levels, making zoom transitions smoother. The zoom camera might once again pack a 200 MP sensor – pretty crazy, right?
The current Xiaomi 15 Ultra already tops our camera ranking, sharing the throne with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But judging by how little the Galaxy camera is expected to change this time around, I think the Xiaomi 17 Ultra might take the top spot on its own. Still, I’m not underestimating the software tricks Samsung has up its sleeve, so it could turn into a pretty tight battle again.
Xiaomi could beat Samsung to the punch
Both the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max have a 2.7-inch secondary display, giving you quick access to widgets, music controls, a selfie viewfinder, and more. | Image credit – Xiaomi
If Xiaomi actually launches the 17 Ultra in December, it’ll technically beat Samsung to the market with its Galaxy S26 Ultra. Normally, the two arrive around the same time – at least in China – but this year, Samsung’s plans seem a bit messy.
Some reports say the S26 lineup will be delayed, while others insist it’s still on track for its usual January release. Either way, Xiaomi’s Ultra could easily get the spotlight first – and once again, we’ll see these two giants battle for the Android flagship crown.
I’m looking forward to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra
Personally, I’m really curious to see what Xiaomi has in store this time. The Ultra models are always the most exciting in the lineup, and after what we saw with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max – especially that second screen on the back – expectations are sky-high.
That design twist alone made the 17 series stand out from the crowd, and I’m hoping the 17 Ultra will take things even further. Xiaomi has been on a roll lately, and if it pulls off another surprise here, it could easily shake up the flagship scene once again.
