Samsung delays Galaxy S26 series, here’s how long you need to wait
Samsung has apparently delayed the upcoming Galaxy S26 series according to two reports, here's when it's launching instead.
Looking forward to the Galaxy S26 phones coming out next year? You may have to wait a bit longer than anticipated. Samsung has reportedly delayed its upcoming flagships, possibly because of a myriad of reasons that are making it difficult to ship the phones on time.
According to a leak (translated source), the Galaxy S26 phones are confirmed to have been postponed.
This might be because Samsung is changing around the lineup of its flagship series, and needs more time to get some models manufactured in sufficient quantities. After all, the company recently made the decision to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge, less than a year after the Galaxy S25 edge came out. The Galaxy S26 Edge redesign hadn’t drawn much positive attention either, so Samsung may have decided to cut its losses.
I’d be stoked if the company surprised the world by ditching Snapdragon entirely across all regions next year, though I know many of you won’t appreciate that.
Fortunately, there is another report (translated source) about the Galaxy S26 delay as well. According to this leak, the Galaxy S26 phones will launch in March of next year.
The S26 series was expected to come out in January like the Galaxy S25 lineup did this year, so this is a pretty significant delay if Samsung goes through with it. However, if the end result is better phones for everyone, I’m certain most people won’t mind the late release.
This is a pretty big delay, especially if Apple’s new release schedule for the iPhone is real. If Apple does end up following that plan, then we might just end up seeing the iPhone 18 come out before the Galaxy S26. Only the base model and the iPhone 18e, but still, that’s pretty big.
Also, if the S26 phones are being delayed by around two months, that may also mean that other Samsung products will launch later in the year too. Particularly, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might come out later than anticipated, and much closer to the launch of the foldable iPhone.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series delayed
According to a leak (translated source), the Galaxy S26 phones are confirmed to have been postponed.
This might be because Samsung is changing around the lineup of its flagship series, and needs more time to get some models manufactured in sufficient quantities. After all, the company recently made the decision to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge, less than a year after the Galaxy S25 edge came out. The Galaxy S26 Edge redesign hadn’t drawn much positive attention either, so Samsung may have decided to cut its losses.
However, the company is also looking to implement its in-house 2 nm Exynos 2600 processor in the Galaxy S26 series. In fact, after four years, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting Exynos as well, which means that it’s a pretty powerful chip. Samsung may need more time to get the Exynos 2600 ready in the required numbers.
I’d be stoked if the company surprised the world by ditching Snapdragon entirely across all regions next year, though I know many of you won’t appreciate that.
When can you get the Galaxy S26?
What the cancelled Galaxy S26 Edge was going to look like. | Image credit — Android Headlines
Fortunately, there is another report (translated source) about the Galaxy S26 delay as well. According to this leak, the Galaxy S26 phones will launch in March of next year.
The S26 series was expected to come out in January like the Galaxy S25 lineup did this year, so this is a pretty significant delay if Samsung goes through with it. However, if the end result is better phones for everyone, I’m certain most people won’t mind the late release.
A significant delay for everything Samsung
This is a pretty big delay, especially if Apple’s new release schedule for the iPhone is real. If Apple does end up following that plan, then we might just end up seeing the iPhone 18 come out before the Galaxy S26. Only the base model and the iPhone 18e, but still, that’s pretty big.
Also, if the S26 phones are being delayed by around two months, that may also mean that other Samsung products will launch later in the year too. Particularly, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might come out later than anticipated, and much closer to the launch of the foldable iPhone.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Recommended Stories
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: