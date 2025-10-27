Xiaomi 17 Ultra may get a monster quad-camera that’ll make you zoom-in
It is still unclear whether the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will manage to fit a secondary screen alongside the four cameras.
Xiaomi already claims its latest flagship phones are a massive success, but that’s not all for the Xiaomi 17 series. The company is working on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which may feature four cameras on the back and overshadow even the Xiaomi 17 Pro.
Xiaomi’s upcoming ultra flagship will feature a brand-new 50MP sensor on its main camera, according to new information (source in Chinese) shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The new sensor may support better in-sensor zoom across various zoom levels, allowing it to seamlessly transition into the zoom camera.
The zoom camera may also be a completely different one, featuring a 200MP sensor. That would allow the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to support telephoto macro photos and multi-focal-length lossless zoom. Both the zoom and the main cameras may have “excellent dynamic range”.
It’s still unclear when Xiaomi plans to release its ultra flagship, but that’ll likely happen early in 2026. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was released in February, so it would make sense for its successor to launch around the same time.
Another detail that’s not yet clear about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is whether it’ll feature a secondary screen. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models featured camera bumps similar to the ones on the iPhone 17 Pro models, but with integrated screens. Digital Chat Station claims that the 17 Ultra will feature a circular camera bump, which could mean there won’t be a secondary display.
I’d be very focused on what’s going on with Xiaomi in the coming months. Samsung is preparing an update that is likely to feel underwhelming, which could make many people look elsewhere for a new Ultra flagship. If the Xiaomi 17 Ultra rides the high tide caused by the Xiaomi 17, that could shake Samsung’s market position.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra may have a 50MP main sensor with better zoom
Xiaomi’s upcoming ultra flagship will feature a brand-new 50MP sensor on its main camera, according to new information (source in Chinese) shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The new sensor may support better in-sensor zoom across various zoom levels, allowing it to seamlessly transition into the zoom camera.
Few details are known about that main camera, but its sensor may be better than the one on the Xiaomi 17 Pro. According to the leaker, the new sensor will be “noticeably larger,” and it’ll utilize the LOFIC technology for a slightly wider dynamic range.
The zoom camera may also be a completely different one, featuring a 200MP sensor. That would allow the Xiaomi 17 Ultra to support telephoto macro photos and multi-focal-length lossless zoom. Both the zoom and the main cameras may have “excellent dynamic range”.
When is the Xiaomi 17 Ultra coming out?
The Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature secondary screens on the back. | Image credit – Xiaomi
It’s still unclear when Xiaomi plans to release its ultra flagship, but that’ll likely happen early in 2026. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was released in February, so it would make sense for its successor to launch around the same time.
If Xiaomi sticks to that schedule, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra may directly clash with the delayed release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is unlikely to include any major upgrade to the cameras of its flagship, which could be a chance for Xiaomi to grab more attention.
Another detail that’s not yet clear about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is whether it’ll feature a secondary screen. The Xiaomi 17 Pro models featured camera bumps similar to the ones on the iPhone 17 Pro models, but with integrated screens. Digital Chat Station claims that the 17 Ultra will feature a circular camera bump, which could mean there won’t be a secondary display.
That could be Xiaomi’s moment
I’d be very focused on what’s going on with Xiaomi in the coming months. Samsung is preparing an update that is likely to feel underwhelming, which could make many people look elsewhere for a new Ultra flagship. If the Xiaomi 17 Ultra rides the high tide caused by the Xiaomi 17, that could shake Samsung’s market position.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: