XIaomi 15 Ultra review: A spectacular camera with a phone attached to it
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Intro
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is here, and it's hinting at some serious camera prowess at first sight. This new flagship boasts everything but the kitchen sink and a stylus, acting as Xiaomi's most advanced phone to date.
If the question is, "What would happen if we put everything but the kitchen sink on a phone?", then the answer is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. This new Android champ comes with the latest hardware on board and features everything an ultra flagship should, starting with a superb quad-camera, a cool new design, a lovely display, top performance, and good battery life.
However, you might not be able to get this one in the US officially, as it simply won't be available here, which has been true for all Xiaomi devices in the past. Sure, you can get the phone in the US, but might have to hop over some hurdles and international shipping.
Is it worth it, though? Well, it kind of is, especially if you're into phones with impressive cameras, but it comes with a hefty price tag of EUR1,500, which isn't very easy to stomach.
Let's explore the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, its strengths and weaknesses!
With a review score of 7.4, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra definitely ranks among the better devices we've reviewed recently. It fares best in camera and performance, but loses some points due to Xiaomi's shorter support period as well as the battery life, which could have been slightly better.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specs
A proper flagship phone if we've ever seen one
First things first, let's compare the Xiaomi 15 Ultra versus the Galaxy S25 Ultra specs:
|Xiaomi 15 Ultra
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Size, weight
161.3 x 75.3 x 9.35 mm, 226 gr (Black, White), 229 gr (Silver Chrome)
|Size, weight
162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm, 218 gr
|Screen
6.73" AMOLED
3200 x 1440 pixels
1-120Hz LTPO
3,200-nit peak brightness
HDR10+, Dolby Vision
|Screen
6.9" AMOLED
3120 x 1440 pixels
1-120Hz LTPO
2,600-nit brightness
HDR10+, Dolby Vision
|Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
|Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm
|Versions:
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB
LPDDR5X
|Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB
LPDDR5X
|Cameras:
50MP F1.63 LYT-900 1" wide
50MP F1.8 IMX858 3X telephoto
200MP F2.6 HP9 4.3X periscope
50MP F2.2 JN5 ultrawide
32MP F2.0 OV32B front
|Cameras:
200MP F1.7 ISOCELL HP2 1/1.3" wide
10MP F2.4 IMX754 3X telephoto
50MP F3.4 Sony IMX854 5X periscope
50MP F1.9 S5KJN3 ultrawide
12MP F2.2 front
|Battery:
5410mAh
90W wired charging
80W wireless charging
|Battery:
5000mAh
45W wired
15W wireless
|Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
MagSafe
|Charging:
USB-C
23W wired
MagSafe
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design
A lovely device aside from the overly large camera bump
Smile for the camera! (Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a design rather reminiscent of the previous Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but turned up to eleven
We get a relatively light but somewhat top-heavy device with a flat aluminum frame and a display that's quad-curved on all sides. The latter certainly helps with the ergonomics and provides a silky smooth gesture navigation, unhindered by sharp edges and such.
The previous Xiaomi flagship had a full faux leather back, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra shakes things up a little. The Silver Chrome variant that we had in for review comes with a two-tone design that combines faux leather and plastic composite, aiming to remind us of Leica's retro cameras.
With its sleek titanium design, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is definitely a stunner (Image by PhoneArena)
One area in which the Xiaomi 15 Ultra slightly messes up the ergonomics is the "volcano-shaped" camera island, as Xiaomi puts it. It's simply too large and expansive, and takes up too large a portion of the rear of the device. A necessary tradeoff given the bevy of camera goodness underneath.
Normally, I'd rest a finger exactly where the camera volcano is, which forces an awkward repositioning of the fingers. Having a case on the phone definitely helps, and with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, you get one in the box and another one if you get the optional Photography Kit.
Size-wise, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a large device, but there are absolutely larger ones around, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The overall width and height are more compact than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is slightly thicker and heavier. Nothing too drastic, though.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is an IP68-rated phone, well-protected against water and dust. There's no IP69 here, which is an even more impressive protection standard, but a Xiaomi staple––the IR blaster––is tucked neatly inside the camera "volcano".
In terms of colors, the phone is available in Black, White, and the mentioned here Silver Chrome.
Dual-tone looks that remind of a classic Leica camera (Image by PhoneArena)
One cool feature of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, however, is the optional Photography Kit:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit
The gateway to the ultimate cameraphone (Image by PhoneArena)
This is where the Xiaomi 15 Ultra truly turns things up to eleven. This kit essentially turns the phone into a point-and-shoot camera that not only looks the part, but is also super functional. The Xiaomi Photography Kit consists of the following:
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra official protective case
- Camera grip with 2,000mAh reserve battery
- Detachable shutter button with rubber bushings
- Detachable thumb support
- Hand strap
- Adapter ring for 67mm camera filters
- Decorative adapter ring
Now that's where things become interesting (Image by PhoneArena)
So, you put on the case, then snap on the camera grip, and you get a large setup that's very comfortable to hold and use. The grip comes with a few useful buttons: a camera shutter button, a stepless zoom lever, as well as a customizable dial and a dedicated video recording key. The grip itself has a 2,000mAh battery inside, which kicks in if the phone's battery level falls below a certain percentage.
What's even more intriguing here are the extra accessories. There's a thumb rest that you can attach to the camera grip via an included screw, and it makes everything way more comfortable to hold. Resting your thumb there provides a lot of extra grip and reassurance when handling this large phone.
A formidable setup (Image by PhoneArena)
Xiaomi has also included a few rings that screw onto the case and surround the camera island. Two of them are decorative, but there's a functional 67mm adapter ring that lets you attach a real camera filter to the back of your phone. You can attach any 67mm polarizing, UV, or ND filter at the back of the phone, which is definitely capable of boosting your photography results.
Another cool addition to the Photography Kit are the two extra screw-in shutter buttons, which make it easier to press and add some extra flair.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Display
One of the best displays right now, super-bright and color accurate ((Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED display, which is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0, which reportedly offers up to 16X better drop and scratch resistance, but the screen has a pre-applied screen protector anyway.
The display itself is quad-curved, so swiping around to navigate the display is silky smooth and very rewarding, especially when compared to other flagships. Adding to the proverbial smoothness is the LTPO tech, allowing for 1-120Hz refresh rates.
There are tons of display-related settings, allowing you to choose between different color modes, like Vivid, Saturated, and our favorite, the default one called Original color PRO, which is very well calibrated. If none of that strikes your fancy, you can go with sRGB or P3 color modes, or fine tune the contrast, gamma, hue, and saturation of the screen via sliders. Truly a next-level experience for display geeks.
Lots of customization in the display area (Image by PhoneArena)
There's also a True Tone-like feature, which tunes the display color temperature in accordance to the ambient lighting, just like an iPhone or a Galaxy. Sadly, there's now anti-reflective coating, like on the Samsung flagship.
What about the display's properties?
According to our benchmarks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra delivers exceptional peak brightness, reaching 3,200 nits of brightness. That's among the highest we've ever measured! This makes the display super-legible when under the bright sunlight. Other than that, the screen is perfectly well-calibrated and with excellent contrast, gamma, and colors. The fact that you can fine-tune its properties is also great.
In terms of biometrics, the phone comes with the now standard ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, which is fast and accurate. A face unlock feature is also present, but it's not very secure, so you shouldn't rely on it too much.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera
The phone's biggest trump card
Quad-camera goodness neatly tucked inside the imposing camera volcano (Image by PhoneArena)
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
158
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
165
BEST 87
85
BEST 29
29
BEST 26
26
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
150
BEST 80
78
BEST 27
26
BEST 24
21
BEST 28
25
With a score of 158 points, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is currently tied with the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the first spot in the PhoneArena Camera score benchmark. We tested each phone in a set of predefined scenes that aim to objectively gauge each phone's photography capabilities in different scenarios, and so far, Xiaomi's and Samsung's top flagships have performed the best among the pool of smartphones on the market.
And that's not surprising at all. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra employs an impressive quad-camera setup, helmed by a pretty decent 50MP camera with a massive 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor.
Even more impressive is the 200MP periscope camera, which has a native optical zoom equivalent to 100mm (4.3x zoom), but thanks to sensor-cropping, this one can deliver stunning and optically excellent results at much higher zoom levels.
There's also a 50MP short-throw telephoto with 3x zoom (70mm equivalent), best used for portraits and telemacro photography. Finally, the setup is completed by a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 14mm equivalent.
… And with the Camera Kit, this one is an imposing head-turner (Image by PhoneArena)
I'd like to also mention just how impressive the camera app is. It's full of features, modes, and options, with almost everything being customizable. Sure, you can use it as a standard point-and-shoot camera app, but if you are a shutterbug, this phone's camera app will definitely scratch the itch. There's a compelling pro camera mode for both video and still photography, which matches perfectly with the phone's camera-centric nature.
In terms of image quality, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra performs admirably. Almost every picture you take has exceptional detail and great dynamics, exposure that's seemingly always on-point and is neither too dark nor too bright, as well as colors that pop while still staying mostly true to real life. The phone also inserts some dramatic character into just about any photo, with slightly increased contrast without overdoing it.
Overall––we are impressed and satisfied! Read more about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera in our dedicated Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera review.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera samples
Video Quality
The phone can capture 8K videos at 30fps, but more impressive here is the 4K120fps video recording, supported on the main and periscope cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can also capture 4K120fps footage that can be used for cinematic slo-mos, but only in Video Pro mode, and only with the main and ultrawide cameras, so the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a slight advantage here.
Videos taken with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra look great, with exceptional detail, great dynamic range, and lovely colors. The phone is on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra in most areas, but Samsung's flagship exposes the scene slightly better. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is way more detailed, though.
There are tons of features that aspiring videographers can make use of.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks
Excellent performance
Specs galore (Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, one of the few 3nm chipset available to Android manufacturers. It's the standard flavor of Qualcomm's finest, and not a tuned-up version like the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.
Then again, do we really need any extra power? Combining two prime cores at 4.32GHz and six performance cores humming at 3.53GHz, with an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU topping 80TOPS, the phone is more than ready to tackle any obstacle you might throw in its way.
One of the bigger ones is thermal management, which is crucial with 3nm chips, this Snapdragon included. Xiaomi has employed a dual-channel vapor chamber dubbed IceLoop, which aims to dissipate as much heat as possible.
And in real life, the phone truly is a beast, juggling through apps and tasks like there's no tomorrow, and you only feel it get warmer when you fire up a heavy game. In all other scenarios, however, it's a cool powerhouse.
Performance Benchmarks:
In our synthetic benchmark tests, it performs in the same ballpark as most of its rivals, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 13. One area in which the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is the 3DMark Extreme stress test, where it delivers a superb "low" result, which indicates it's extremely stable during prolonged gaming sessions, surpassing its rivals.
The phone comes with 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, but you can double that with Xiaomi's Memory Extension feature, which can allocate up to 16GB of on-board storage to act as memory. Speaking of storage, the phone comes with either 512GB or 1TB of storage.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Software
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with Android 15 and MIUI Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0.2.0, which is the company's latest interface.
It's a very feature-rich interface, as usual with Xiaomi's software, with lots of stuff to tinker with and customize. Some crucial stuff is hidden away in some more cryptic menus, but I wouldn't necessarily call this unintuitive, it's simply the philosophy behind Xiaomi's software principles.
I particularly love the new and revamped lock screen customization, which allows you to personalize the looks and functionality of the lock screen. The quick toggle panel is somewhat customizable, but nowhere near iOS 18 and One UI 7. Still, there's a lot to love here, and it doesn't take too long for you to feel right at home.
And AI? Of course, there are tons of AI features on deck! It's pretty much on par with variety and functionality with the rest of the industry, and for the most part, matches Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI.
The phone comes with an AI Writing assistant, which does a fairly good job at copywriting from a prompt, polishing your text, and summarizing lists. Inside the Gallery app, you can use Xiaomi's new AI-powered photo editor, which lets you expand an image, enhance it, erase objects or people, and create film based on a prompt with your photos and videos.
There's also an AI interpreter features, both during phone and video calls and face-to-face conversations where you have a speaker of a foreign language next to you. The AI on board can also transcribe audio and distinguish speakers, as well as summarize and translate the content.
However, the software is simultaneously one of the weaker aspects of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. HyperOS is pretty buggy, with little aggravating bugs and issues sprinkled everywhere throughout the interface. For example, sometimes capturing a video in landscape mode and immediately opening it afterward will flip its orientation upside down, so you're forced to weirdly twist and turn your phone to resolve the issue.
Another bug is almost legendary: pressing a button to control a paired appliance with Mi Remote still counts as two button presses, largely rendering the app unusable for most use cases. This bug has been around for years: I remember encountering it years ago with a previous Xiaomi phone.
So, all in all, while the interface is useful, it also has some issues.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Battery
Great, but could have been better
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
( 6000 mAh )
( 6000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 33m
Ranks #27 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 59m
Browsing
16h 39m
Average is 15h 57m
Video
10h 11m
Average is 10h 8m
Gaming
13h 29m
Average is 9h 57m
Charging speed
90W
Charger
58%
30 min
1h 3m
Full charge
Ranks #60 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
80W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes along with a 5,410mAh battery, which isn't small, but isn't too large either. We're already seeing phones hailing from China with massive 6,000mAh batteries, but Xiaomi has obviously chosen form over function here. Given the large camera volcano, a 1-2mm extra wouldn't have hurt too much if this increase meant a larger battery could be fitted inside the phone. But maybe next time!
In our tests, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra achieves a total battery score of 7 hours and 32 minutes, which is a very good result! This puts it on par with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra performs slightly better than both.
The phone achieves 16 hours and 38 minutes in our web browsing test, which is conducted at 200 nits and aims to gauge the phone's battery life in everyday browsing scenarios. In our video playback test, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra achieves a little over ten hours, which is a great result. Finally, in our custom 3D gaming test, the phone achieves 13 hours and a half, which is superb as well.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
Super-fast charging on board (Image by PhoneArena)
The phone comes with 90W wired charging, which fully tops up the battery in around an hour. There's also 80W wireless charging on board, which takes slightly longer to fully charge the device.
PhoneArena Charging Test Results:
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics
The Haptics on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra are a bit too weak for my liking. They simply lack the strength and potency that iPhones and Galaxies deliver. At least the vibration is accurate and precise, which is great; only if they were slightly stronger.
In terms of audio quality, the phone has dual stereo speakers, but the audio quality has some issues. Last year's Xiaomi 14 Ultra had a speaker grille at the top of the frame, which evened out the sound coming from both of its speakers, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra lacks that.
As a result, the sound emanates from the tiny earpiece slit between the display and the frame, which isn't nearly as powerful as the bottom loudspeaker. The audio is decidedly bottom-heavy, with a slightly unpleasant boominess and a tiny soundstage, so definitely nowhere near the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Should you buy it?
That's one great phone (Image by PhoneArena)
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is a great Android phone. It has very few shortcomings, namely a slightly buggy interface and battery life that could have been slightly better.
However, that's where most of the criticism ends, as the rest of the package is quite intriguing and boasts plenty of strengths.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a really capable camera package, which excels in both still photography and video-recording, but it also has excellent performance, an interesting design with intriguing accessories, and finally, a lovely screen that's one of the brightest we've measured so far.
However, with a starting price of EUR1,500, it doesn't come cheap, and it might be argued that you might find better value with a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
