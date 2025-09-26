The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it
Xiaomi just dropped its brand-new Xiaomi 17 series in China, and it’s very obvious what the target is: Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup. These are the first phones running on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; they bring some bold extras like secondary displays, and they pack absolutely huge batteries.
Xiaomi went all in with three models this year – the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The company even skipped a generation in naming, just so it could go head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 17 series in both number and spirit.
Now, depending on how you look at it, Xiaomi’s event might have felt a little too Apple-like. But whether you call it imitation or competition, there’s no denying the company had Cupertino in mind when it revealed this lineup. The hardware, though, tells its own story – especially with the Pro models rocking a second display on the back.
The regular Xiaomi 17 keeps things simpler. It’s got a 6.3-inch screen as well, but no secondary display. Instead, you get a square camera bump that looks more like the older models.
Both Xiaomi 17 Pro models come with a triple 50 MP camera system. They share the same f/1.67 main sensor and an f/2.4 ultrawide, but the difference shows up in the telephoto. Each gets 5x zoom, yet the Pro Max steps it up with a larger sensor and a faster f/2.6 aperture, while the regular Pro sticks to f/3.0. That might not sound huge, but it should make the Pro Max noticeably better in low-light shots. As for the standard Xiaomi 17, it’s not left out – it also carries a triple 50 MP setup on the back.
Charging speeds are wild too – 100W wired (PPS standard) and 50W wireless.
Storage options are generous, too:
The phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, built on Android 16. As expected, Xiaomi loaded them with all the flagship extras like Wi-Fi 7, seamless cross-device connectivity (including with Macs and iPads), and a whole lineup of AI tools. For example, Xiaomi’s Hyper XiaoAi assistant can remember details about you (if you allow it) and proactively suggest apps and services based on your habits.
For now, the Xiaomi 17 lineup is China-only. Preorders are already live, with a full release set for September 27. Global availability hasn’t been confirmed yet, though we’ll probably see at least some models in Europe early next year – likely around MWC in Barcelona, which will happen in March 2026.
Xiaomi isn’t even trying to hide it – the iPhone is the target here. The company openly says it wants to take on Apple, and in China, it actually has a real shot. To drive the point home, Xiaomi even ran yet another side-by-side demo, putting its new phone against the iPhone 17 in a continuous video playback test.
And just for the flex, it strapped a 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack to the iPhone, only to show that the Xiaomi still lasts longer. Whether that translates to real-world battery life remains to be seen, but the message couldn’t be clearer: this phone is built to outlast and outshine Apple’s latest.
On paper, the Xiaomi 17 series looks stacked – bigger batteries, serious performance, and that secondary screen that’s both practical and fun. Against the iPhone 17, it feels like Xiaomi’s bringing extra ammo to the fight.
But here’s the catch: global reach. Apple’s strength isn’t just the iPhone itself; it’s the ecosystem and availability.
In the US, you can walk into almost any store or carrier and grab an iPhone without even thinking about it. With Xiaomi, it’s not that simple – availability is limited, and in some cases, you’d have to import, which is enough to turn a lot of people away. That gap in distribution and support is still the one big wall between Xiaomi and truly going toe-to-toe with Apple.
Xiaomi’s $630 iPhone 17 challenger
Xiaomi 17 Pro. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Yep, both the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max have a 2.7-inch secondary display right where the iPhone Pro models keep their camera bump. It’s like a cover screen on modern flip phones – wrapping around the lenses and giving you quick access to widgets, music controls, a selfie viewfinder, and more.
The secondary display can be used for different tasks. | Image credit – Xiaomi
This little screen is surprisingly premium, too. We’re talking 904 x 572 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh, brightness hitting 3,500 nits, plus DC dimming. And speaking of displays, the Pro carries a 6.3-inch main display and a super-light 192g build, while the Pro Max steps up to a 6.9-inch panel and 231g weight.
The regular Xiaomi 17 keeps things simpler. It’s got a 6.3-inch screen as well, but no secondary display. Instead, you get a square camera bump that looks more like the older models.
The regular Xiaomi 17. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Color options
- Xiaomi 17: Black, White, Ice Melting Blue, Snow Mountain Powder
- Xiaomi 17 Pro/Pro Max: Black, White, Merino Green, Cold Smoke Purple
The Pro and Pro Max in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Just like the last few years, cameras are a big focus here. Xiaomi is once again teaming up with Leica to push upgrades across the lineup.
Both Xiaomi 17 Pro models come with a triple 50 MP camera system. They share the same f/1.67 main sensor and an f/2.4 ultrawide, but the difference shows up in the telephoto. Each gets 5x zoom, yet the Pro Max steps it up with a larger sensor and a faster f/2.6 aperture, while the regular Pro sticks to f/3.0. That might not sound huge, but it should make the Pro Max noticeably better in low-light shots. As for the standard Xiaomi 17, it’s not left out – it also carries a triple 50 MP setup on the back.
All three phones run Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which was literally announced yesterday. However, the batteries are where Xiaomi really flexed this year:
- Xiaomi 17: 7,000mAh
- Pro: 6,300mAh
- Pro Max: 7,500mAh
Charging speeds are wild too – 100W wired (PPS standard) and 50W wireless.
With the Pro models, you can get a case that turns your phone into a retro game. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Storage options are generous, too:
- Xiaomi 17: 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB
- Xiaomi 17 Pro: 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 1 TB
- Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: 12 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 512 GB, 16 GB + 1 TB
The phones run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, built on Android 16. As expected, Xiaomi loaded them with all the flagship extras like Wi-Fi 7, seamless cross-device connectivity (including with Macs and iPads), and a whole lineup of AI tools. For example, Xiaomi’s Hyper XiaoAi assistant can remember details about you (if you allow it) and proactively suggest apps and services based on your habits.
Price and availability
For now, all three phones are exclusive to China. | Image credit – Xiaomi
For now, the Xiaomi 17 lineup is China-only. Preorders are already live, with a full release set for September 27. Global availability hasn’t been confirmed yet, though we’ll probably see at least some models in Europe early next year – likely around MWC in Barcelona, which will happen in March 2026.
Pricing starts at:
- ¥4,499 (~$630 when directly converted) for Xiaomi 17
- ¥4,999 (~$700 when directly converted) for Xiaomi 17 Pro
- ¥5,999 (~$840 when directly converted) for Xiaomi 17 Pro Max
Xiaomi’s shot at Apple
Xiaomi isn’t even trying to hide it – the iPhone is the target here. The company openly says it wants to take on Apple, and in China, it actually has a real shot. To drive the point home, Xiaomi even ran yet another side-by-side demo, putting its new phone against the iPhone 17 in a continuous video playback test.
And just for the flex, it strapped a 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack to the iPhone, only to show that the Xiaomi still lasts longer. Whether that translates to real-world battery life remains to be seen, but the message couldn’t be clearer: this phone is built to outlast and outshine Apple’s latest.
The promise and the problem
On paper, the Xiaomi 17 series looks stacked – bigger batteries, serious performance, and that secondary screen that’s both practical and fun. Against the iPhone 17, it feels like Xiaomi’s bringing extra ammo to the fight.
But here’s the catch: global reach. Apple’s strength isn’t just the iPhone itself; it’s the ecosystem and availability.
In the US, you can walk into almost any store or carrier and grab an iPhone without even thinking about it. With Xiaomi, it’s not that simple – availability is limited, and in some cases, you’d have to import, which is enough to turn a lot of people away. That gap in distribution and support is still the one big wall between Xiaomi and truly going toe-to-toe with Apple.
