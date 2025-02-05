Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera leak shows nearly perfect specs, but is it enough to beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A tipster has now confirmed on X the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera specs, and it's very, very good news.
If you're disappointed by the upgrades the Galaxy S25 series brings and looking for an alternative top-tier Android phone, the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra is possibly already on your radar.
The phone is expected to become official in China on February 26, and globally at the beginning of March. Rumors about the Xiaomi device have been circulating on the web for quite a while now, with the latest tip confirming some of the epic camera specs we were expecting.
Today's camera spec leak comes from reputable tipster Yogesh Brar. Much of these camera specs were in the rumors already, but this info confirms what was believed earlier: the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be one badass camera phone.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera specs:— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 4, 2025
• 50MP primary 1-inch LYT-900
• 50MP Ultra Wide JN5
• 50MP (3X) Telephoto IMX858
• 200MP (4.3X) Periscope HP9
Camera feedback has been solid so far..
Thoughts?
The 50MP main camera is said to be using Sony's 1-inch type Lytia LYT-900 sensor. This 1-inch sensor performs amazingly in low-light scenarios and generally gives great results with details, colors and dynamics - the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports the same main sensor.
The biggest upgrade is the second zoom camera: a 200MP 4.3 optical zoom periscope telephoto camera with Samsung's ISOCELL HP9 sensor. This sensor is also found in the Vivo X200 Pro. We compared the images from the Vivo and the new Galaxy S25 Ultra to help you see for yourself which photos you'd like more (keep in mind the main camera is different from Xiaomi's, only check out the zoom samples).
It's worth noting that when it comes to camera performance, it's not just the specs that matter. Post-processing done by the phone itself also influences how photos look, and we know by now that sometimes, Chinese brands opt for a more vibrant and contrasty look. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offered Authentic mode which toned down the saturation, and probably its successor will sport that too.
As you can see, the Xiaomi phone is shaping up like a serious contender to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the unannounced Pixel 10 Pro and even the iPhone 17.
It's not just the camera department where the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be strong. It's said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite which was almost confirmed by the recently leaked Geekbench AI specs. It will also blow the competition out of the water with the rumored huge 6,000mAh battery and 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
16GB of RAM on this phone will ensure you can pretty much do whatever you want on it (and may leave the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 12 gigs of RAM a little bit dazzled). You can also expect 512GB of storage and Android 15 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 on top.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set for an official reveal in China on February 26, according to rumors, while a global release is expected sometime during MWC in Barcelona.
