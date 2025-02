New leak pinpoints Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch date

Xiaomi 15









Now, about that short (2 seconds) hands-on video – it lines up perfectly with the recent leaks we've seen. The huge camera island on the back is on full display, complete with Leica branding. Inside that camera module, there are four lenses: the periscope telephoto unit is positioned in the top-right corner, while the other three cameras are stacked right below it in a row.





Hands-on with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Screenshots by PhoneArena





Rumor has it that the phone will come with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, paired with another 50 MP telephoto lens, and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. On top of that, there's said to be a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, expect a 32 MP front-facing camera. All in all, it looks like this phone is shaping up to be a monster in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently holds second place in our Camera Scores



We've been expecting Xiaomi to drop its next flagship, the 15 Ultra, sometime this month, and now a new leak has given us a potential launch date. And as if that wasn't enough, a short hands-on video of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also making its way around the internet.Reportedly, Xiaomi is set to unveil theUltra on February 26, according to a leaked promo poster. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the date yet, it makes sense – since the global launch is expected to take place at MWC in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, and the China debut is typically first.