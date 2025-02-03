New leak pinpoints Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch date
We've been expecting Xiaomi to drop its next flagship, the 15 Ultra, sometime this month, and now a new leak has given us a potential launch date. And as if that wasn't enough, a short hands-on video of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also making its way around the internet.
Reportedly, Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on February 26, according to a leaked promo poster. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the date yet, it makes sense – since the global launch is expected to take place at MWC in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, and the China debut is typically first.
Now, about that short (2 seconds) hands-on video – it lines up perfectly with the recent leaks we've seen. The huge camera island on the back is on full display, complete with Leica branding. Inside that camera module, there are four lenses: the periscope telephoto unit is positioned in the top-right corner, while the other three cameras are stacked right below it in a row.
All in all, it looks like this phone is shaping up to be a monster in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently holds second place in our Camera Scores.
Inside, the flagship is expected to feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities that include 90W wired and 50W wireless speeds. Powering it should be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for global markets.
With 16 GB of RAM, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra takes the lead over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which only offers 12 GB of RAM globally. When it comes to storage, the new Xiaomi phone matches up with the latest OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro, but it's expected to outshine them in the camera department.
All in all, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender in the flagship space, so if you're in the market for a top-tier Android phone, it's definitely one to watch.
Leaked poster for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch event in China. | Image credit – Gizmochina
Hands-on with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Screenshots by PhoneArena
Rumor has it that the phone will come with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, paired with another 50 MP telephoto lens, and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. On top of that, there's said to be a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, expect a 32 MP front-facing camera.
