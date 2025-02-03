Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

New leak pinpoints Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch date

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Render of Xiaomi 15 Ultra shown front and back.
We've been expecting Xiaomi to drop its next flagship, the 15 Ultra, sometime this month, and now a new leak has given us a potential launch date. And as if that wasn't enough, a short hands-on video of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also making its way around the internet.

Reportedly, Xiaomi is set to unveil the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on February 26, according to a leaked promo poster. While the company hasn't officially confirmed the date yet, it makes sense – since the global launch is expected to take place at MWC in Barcelona from March 3 to 6, and the China debut is typically first.



Now, about that short (2 seconds) hands-on video – it lines up perfectly with the recent leaks we've seen. The huge camera island on the back is on full display, complete with Leica branding. Inside that camera module, there are four lenses: the periscope telephoto unit is positioned in the top-right corner, while the other three cameras are stacked right below it in a row.

Hands-on with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Rumor has it that the phone will come with a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera, paired with another 50 MP telephoto lens, and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. On top of that, there's said to be a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, expect a 32 MP front-facing camera.

All in all, it looks like this phone is shaping up to be a monster in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently holds second place in our Camera Scores.


Inside, the flagship is expected to feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities that include 90W wired and 50W wireless speeds. Powering it should be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for global markets.

With 16 GB of RAM, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra takes the lead over the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which only offers 12 GB of RAM globally. When it comes to storage, the new Xiaomi phone matches up with the latest OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro, but it's expected to outshine them in the camera department.

All in all, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be a serious contender in the flagship space, so if you're in the market for a top-tier Android phone, it's definitely one to watch.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless