Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison





This camera comparison starts with a look of the camera specs on both phones.





Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro Camera Specs:









While these days many people focus on the numbers, such as the megapixels, the sensor size, and so on, the reality is that smartphone cameras depend a lot more on the processing than on the hardware.









Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro, where you can see photos taken in different conditions and make up your own mind. Don't just take the fact that the Galaxy comes with a 200MP main camera and think it is automatically more detailed and higher quality than the 50MP camera on the Vivo. And the other way around, don't just take the 32MP selfie camera on the Vivo and based on resolution alone assume that it's better than the 12MP front camera on the Galaxy. It's all about the processing.That is why we bring a real-world photo comparison between theand the Vivo X200 Pro, where you can see photos taken in different conditions and make up your own mind.





Main Camera





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





Portrait Mode





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





Zoom





< S25 Ultra (10X crop) Vivo X200 Pro (10X crop) >





< S25 Ultra (30X) Vivo X200 Pro (30X) >





< S25 Ultra (10X) Vivo X200 Pro (10X) >





Main Camera Indoors (Low-light)





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





Ultra-wide Camera





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





Selfie





< S25 Ultra Vivo X200 Pro >





So... do you prefer the camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the one on the Vivo X200 Pro?



