Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

7comments
Galaxy S25 and Vivo X200 Pro close up photo of cameras
Which phone has the better camera — the new Galaxy S25 Ultra or the highly acclaimed Vivo X200 Pro?

This camera comparison starts with a look of the camera specs on both phones.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro Camera Specs:


Galaxy S25 UltraVivo X200 Pro
Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm		Main Camera
50MP, f/1.6
23mm
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/2.0
3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4		3.7X Telephoto Camera
200MP, f/2.7
5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4		-
Front Camera
12MP
26mm		Front Camera
32MP
20mm

While these days many people focus on the numbers, such as the megapixels, the sensor size, and so on, the reality is that smartphone cameras depend a lot more on the processing than on the hardware.

Don't just take the fact that the Galaxy comes with a 200MP main camera and think it is automatically more detailed and higher quality than the 50MP camera on the Vivo. And the other way around, don't just take the 32MP selfie camera on the Vivo and based on resolution alone assume that it's better than the 12MP front camera on the Galaxy. It's all about the processing.

That is why we bring a real-world photo comparison between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro, where you can see photos taken in different conditions and make up your own mind.

Main Camera






Portrait Mode






Zoom





Main Camera Indoors (Low-light)



Ultra-wide Camera




Selfie



So... do you prefer the camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the one on the Vivo X200 Pro?

Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

