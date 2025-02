Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch

Xiaomi 15

As for storage, the new Xiaomi phone holds its ground with the OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro , but it’s rumored to pull ahead in the camera department. Speaking of which, rumors suggest a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens alongside a 50 MP telephoto shooter and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. There’s also talk of a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies should be handled by a 32 MP front camera.All things considered, theUltra is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra , which currently sits at number two in our Camera Scores But it’s not just the camera that stands out – this phone is looking like a serious contender in the flagship market overall, expected to be packed with AI features much like its competition. So, if you’re eyeing a top-tier Android phone , this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.