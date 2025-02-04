Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Render of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone shown front and back.
Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next big flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with the China launch likely set for February 26, followed by a global debut at MWC in Barcelona in early March. As we count down to the official reveal, the phone has now popped up on Geekbench AI, confirming some of the key specs we’ve been expecting.

The global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has surfaced online, confirming the Adreno 830 GPU, which all but guarantees the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside. No surprises there – Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship is sticking with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chip.

A screenshot of system information on a Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Geekbench AI. | Screenshot by PhoneArena


The listing also confirms that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will run on Android 15 and pack 16 GB of RAM in the global version, which has been circulating in rumors. This puts the Xiaomi 15 Ultra ahead of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is limited to 12 GB of RAM globally. 

As for storage, the new Xiaomi phone holds its ground with the OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro, but it’s rumored to pull ahead in the camera department. Speaking of which, rumors suggest a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens alongside a 50 MP telephoto shooter and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. There’s also talk of a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies should be handled by a 32 MP front camera.

All things considered, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently sits at number two in our Camera Scores.

But it’s not just the camera that stands out – this phone is looking like a serious contender in the flagship market overall, expected to be packed with AI features much like its competition. So, if you’re eyeing a top-tier Android phone, this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless