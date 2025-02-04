Xiaomi 15 Ultra surfaces on Geekbench, confirming key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next big flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with the China launch likely set for February 26, followed by a global debut at MWC in Barcelona in early March. As we count down to the official reveal, the phone has now popped up on Geekbench AI, confirming some of the key specs we’ve been expecting.
The listing also confirms that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will run on Android 15 and pack 16 GB of RAM in the global version, which has been circulating in rumors. This puts the Xiaomi 15 Ultra ahead of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is limited to 12 GB of RAM globally.
As for storage, the new Xiaomi phone holds its ground with the OnePlus 13 and Pixel 9 Pro, but it’s rumored to pull ahead in the camera department. Speaking of which, rumors suggest a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens alongside a 50 MP telephoto shooter and a main camera featuring the Sony Lytia LYT-900 1-inch sensor. There’s also talk of a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies should be handled by a 32 MP front camera.
But it’s not just the camera that stands out – this phone is looking like a serious contender in the flagship market overall, expected to be packed with AI features much like its competition. So, if you’re eyeing a top-tier Android phone, this one is definitely worth keeping an eye on.
The global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has surfaced online, confirming the Adreno 830 GPU, which all but guarantees the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside. No surprises there – Xiaomi’s top-tier flagship is sticking with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chip.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Geekbench AI. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
All things considered, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse in the camera department, making it a worthy successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which currently sits at number two in our Camera Scores.
