Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon

Now 58% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the perfect budget-friendly alternative to the Watch 8 Classic.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic placed in front of a person's palm.
We get it — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks amazing with its upgraded design and all premium features. But do you really need the latest model? That depends on whether you’re ready to pay a premium price. If not, don’t worry — Amazon is now offering a massive 58% discount on the Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case. That’s an epic deal, which brings this $480 wearable under the $200 mark.

47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, LTE: 58% off

$280 off (58%)
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is an exceptional bargain right now! Amazon is now selling the 47mm Silver model with LTE on deck at a killer 58% discount, knocking it under the $200 mark. That saves you a whopping $280, by the way!
Buy at Amazon

Released not one but two generations ago, this Galaxy watch is no spring chicken. But hey — it looks ultra-stylish, has a convenient hardware bezel, runs on Wear OS, and is packed with features. And now that it’s over half off at Amazon, it’s hard to resist — perfect if you’ve got champagne taste on a beer budget.

With LTE support on deck, a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and durable sapphire protection, it’s a top device to this day. The touchscreen isn’t just large, by the way. It has excellent resolution and superb brightness levels, so you can clearly see your stats under the blazing sun.

Feature-wise, the Watch 6 Classic has the whole shebang — sleep and activity tracking, heart rate measurements, safety and emergency features. Like other Galaxy watches, it also has a BioActive sensor. It can take body composition readings, which measure body fat and muscle percentage, and more.

While no Garmin watch competitor in terms of battery life, the wearable holds up pretty well considering all its features. In fact, during our time with it, we easily got about 36 hours between charges. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for more useful insights.

So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sounds like a good fit for you, now’s your chance to get the LTE-ready 47mm variant for 58% off at Amazon.

Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
111 stories
17 Sep, 2025
Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon
10 Sep, 2025
The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal
22 Aug, 2025
The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is undeniably exciting at $255 off on Amazon
21 Aug, 2025
At 60% off, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a deal I wouldn’t dream of skipping
19 Aug, 2025
My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

by Anam Hamid • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else
Dead zones could be history soon – whether you’re with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or anyone else

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless