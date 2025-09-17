Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon
Now 58% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the perfect budget-friendly alternative to the Watch 8 Classic.
We get it — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks amazing with its upgraded design and all premium features. But do you really need the latest model? That depends on whether you’re ready to pay a premium price. If not, don’t worry — Amazon is now offering a massive 58% discount on the Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case. That’s an epic deal, which brings this $480 wearable under the $200 mark.
Released not one but two generations ago, this Galaxy watch is no spring chicken. But hey — it looks ultra-stylish, has a convenient hardware bezel, runs on Wear OS, and is packed with features. And now that it’s over half off at Amazon, it’s hard to resist — perfect if you’ve got champagne taste on a beer budget.
Feature-wise, the Watch 6 Classic has the whole shebang — sleep and activity tracking, heart rate measurements, safety and emergency features. Like other Galaxy watches, it also has a BioActive sensor. It can take body composition readings, which measure body fat and muscle percentage, and more.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic sounds like a good fit for you, now’s your chance to get the LTE-ready 47mm variant for 58% off at Amazon.
With LTE support on deck, a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and durable sapphire protection, it’s a top device to this day. The touchscreen isn’t just large, by the way. It has excellent resolution and superb brightness levels, so you can clearly see your stats under the blazing sun.
While no Garmin watch competitor in terms of battery life, the wearable holds up pretty well considering all its features. In fact, during our time with it, we easily got about 36 hours between charges. Don’t forget to check out our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for more useful insights.
