Verizon

Verizon has early holiday deals for its Value brands





A wholly owned subsidiary that was launched by Verizon in 2018 is Visible. Using Verizon 's wireless network, Visible offers wireless service that subscribers control via the Visible website or app. Straight Talk, Simple Mobile and Visible are part of Verizon 's Value brands that offer what many would consider good value with access to the Verizon network at lower prices.





Verizon is already running some deals for its Verizon Value brands. For example, subscribe to is already running some deals for itsValue brands. For example, subscribe to Total Wireless and port over your current number with the purchase of a Total 5G Unlimited 3-month or Total 5G+Unlimited 3-month plan and get a free Galaxy A36 5G (retail value $279.99). This device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Pay only $19 per month for 26 months of service from digital provider Visible





Powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 application processor, the Galaxy A36 features a 50MP rear-facing main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 5MP Macro camera for close-ups. There is a 12MP front-facing camera. Keeping the lights on for a full day (two days with light use) is a 5000 mAh battery. If you sign up for four lines on a qualifying Total Wireless plan at $25/month per line, you can pick four free 5G phones.





Verizon 's 4G LTE and 5G signals and does not use the carrier's 4x faster 5G Ultra Wdeband signal. However, you do get unlimited mobile at 5 Mbps speed, 480p video streaming, texting to Canada and Mexico, and calls to six countries. This deal ends on January 5th, 2026. Visible has a deal on 36 months of service. Use the code SWITCH26 when checking out on the Visible app ( iOS Android ) or website , and you can score 26 months of service for only $19 per month saving you $6 or 24% each month. This is the "Visible" plan. Note that it connects you via's 4G LTE and 5G signals and does not use the carrier's 4x faster 5G Ultra Wdeband signal. However, you do get unlimited mobile at 5 Mbps speed, 480p video streaming, texting to Canada and Mexico, and calls to six countries. This deal ends on January 5th, 2026.





Over at Straight Talk , you can snag a free Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with the purchase of a Gold Unlimited plan or higher. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 application processor.

on the back panel is a 50MP main camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide camera, and a 2MP Macro camera. The front-facing 13MP camera handles selfies and video chats, and a 5000 mAh battery delivers all-day battery life.

Score a free Galaxy A16 5G from Straight Talk





The Straight Talk Gold Unlimited plan is $55 per month or $50 for the first three months with Auto Pay. It includes Verizon 's 5G Ultra Wideband service which is 4x faster than Verizon 's nationwide 5G signal. It comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, 30 GB of hotspot data, 100 GB of cloud storage, and international calling and texting to Canada and Mexico.









iPhone 13 is equipped with a 6.1-inch display carrying a resolution of 1170 x 2532. Under the hood you'll find the 5nm A15 Bionic. On the back is a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera. There is a front-facing 12MP front-facing camera and a 3227 mAh battery. Lastly, Straight Talk will save you $50 by selling you the iPhone 13 for $149. That is 25.1% off the regular price of $199. Theis equipped with a 6.1-inch display carrying a resolution of 1170 x 2532. Under the hood you'll find the 5nm A15 Bionic. On the back is a 12MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera. There is a front-facing 12MP front-facing camera and a 3227 mAh battery.





These are all limited time deals and not only are they great if you're looking to save money on wireless service, or in the market for a phone to replace your current handset, but these deals are also great if you're looking to grab a gift for your kids or buy them their first smartphone.

