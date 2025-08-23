Verizon overplayed its hand, got hit with a brutal reality check, and is now back to square one

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

lot

Verizon’s big mistake

Verizon

Verizon

Why are you sticking with Verizon? I'm not, I just left It's got the best service It's got the cheapest plans It's got the best perks Never been with Verizon I'm not, I just left 39.71% It's got the best service 32.84% It's got the cheapest plans 1.47% It's got the best perks 6.86% Never been with Verizon 19.12%

Verizon

Rolling it back with new discounts

Verizon

Recommended Stories

Verizon overplayed its hand

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!