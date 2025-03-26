30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Verizon is having a pricing crisis

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon logo on a sign outside a building
Verizon seems to be going through an awkward phase where some of its customers drown while others prosper. The company apparently can’t make heads nor tails of its current position and as such is handing out price increases alongside discounts in a seemingly random fashion.

Every day there are reports by Verizon customers of either a price hike or a new promotion. The network carrier recently also handed out a ton of “loyalty discounts” to its users, though some of these were deemed invalid later on.

Most of the price hike notifications are worded as to assure the customer that they’re still saving money. Meanwhile the discounts are usually applied but Verizon does sometimes try to decrease the initially promised promotion. One user claims that they had to provide screenshots to claim the $40 loyalty discount.

Similar issues are being reported by other Verizon customers. It appears that oftentimes Verizon representatives don’t even see the promotion on their end and customers have to prove that they received the offer. Customers who have been awarded automatic discounts on the other hand are super pleased with their new bills and have put off plans to switch carriers.


That is mainly why Verizon is desperately handing out discounts in the first place: customer retention. The carrier saw extremely sluggish growth compared to competitors in 2024, especially T-Mobile.

Part of the reason is due to the fact that T-Mobile was able to improve its infrastructure much faster than Verizon. But another factor is that customers were getting tired of the price increases and Verizon’s outsourced customer service.

Price hikes are nothing new of course. T-Mobile is currently in hot water due to pricing updates on old plans being used by legacy customers. But Verizon customers believed that they were paying a lot more for a lot less.

Verizon’s efforts to retain customers would be understandable if it weren’t for the concurrent price increases and difficulty enabling promotions. From what I can gather Verizon wants to keep its customers but also cling to its business model and it’s just too early to tell if that will pay off.

In the meantime I’d highly recommend taking screenshots of whatever discount promotions Verizon advertises.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
