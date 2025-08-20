The old trick to secure a Verizon loyalty discount is still working, get it before it’s taken away
Verizon customers use a trick to get guaranteed loyalty discounts, even after the carrier appears to have taken a harsher stance.
Verizon recently began taking away its customers’ loyalty discounts, leading many to switch carriers. The company seems to be rolling it back, and has just announced a new loyalty discount. But, on top of that, the old trick for getting a discount on Verizon is still working as well. For now, at least.
The thing is, many of Verizon’s customers were only sticking around because of their discounts. A lot of people would say that the carrier didn’t have good coverage in their area, or that the customer support was unsatisfactory, but the cheap monthly bills were good enough to stay.
Now, it appears that Verizon miscalculated how many of its users would stick around after losing their discounts.
If you now request a port out PIN, you will likely be offered another loyalty discount, though at this point they should really call them retention discounts instead. This discount can be as high as $20 a month, and may even be more depending on your plan. During Verizon’s aforementioned pricing crisis, some customers were even getting $40 discounts.
You won’t even have to talk to a customer service representative if you don’t feel like it: the discount can be claimed from within the app. Thankfully, the app isn’t being made mandatory for everything just yet, unlike what T-Mobile is doing with T-Life.
If you’ve been thinking about leaving Verizon, this might be your sign to stay put. Request a transfer out PIN, and see if you get a new loyalty discount. If you do, awesome! However, if you don’t, well…you were leaving anyway.
A while back, Verizon users found out that there were multiple ways to get the carrier to gift you a discount. The most reliable method seemed to be to request a transfer out PIN. In an effort to keep you around a little while longer, the company would offer you a loyalty discount. Apparently, this method is still working for now.
The thing is, many of Verizon’s customers were only sticking around because of their discounts. A lot of people would say that the carrier didn’t have good coverage in their area, or that the customer support was unsatisfactory, but the cheap monthly bills were good enough to stay.
Prior to disabling loyalty discounts, Verizon was throwing them around like candy in a desperate attempt at customer retention. There was a point where the carrier’s actions seemed almost nonsensical, and it seemed that Verizon had a pricing crisis.
Now, it appears that Verizon miscalculated how many of its users would stick around after losing their discounts.
Verizon store employees likely saw some angry customers recently. | Image credit — Verizon
If you now request a port out PIN, you will likely be offered another loyalty discount, though at this point they should really call them retention discounts instead. This discount can be as high as $20 a month, and may even be more depending on your plan. During Verizon’s aforementioned pricing crisis, some customers were even getting $40 discounts.
You won’t even have to talk to a customer service representative if you don’t feel like it: the discount can be claimed from within the app. Thankfully, the app isn’t being made mandatory for everything just yet, unlike what T-Mobile is doing with T-Life.
If you’ve been thinking about leaving Verizon, this might be your sign to stay put. Request a transfer out PIN, and see if you get a new loyalty discount. If you do, awesome! However, if you don’t, well…you were leaving anyway.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: