It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts

Verizon's decision to cancel loyalty discounts is having real, tangible downsides for the carrier.

By
Very recently, Verizon sent out emails informing some of its customers that their loyalty discounts were going to be canceled. People often joked about how they were only with the carrier for these discounts, but those weren’t just jokes: people are really leaving now.

Customers who have been with the company for decades are now saying their goodbyes and looking for greener pastures. Posts on online threads — and accompanying replies — make it very clear what’s happening: users are not happy about losing their loyalty discounts.

Did you lose your Verizon loyalty discount?

Vote View Result


Previously, Verizon had a pretty solid customer retention strategy. Any time someone would inquire about leaving the carrier, customer support was instructed to provide them with a discount that they couldn’t refuse.

This isn’t happening anymore: Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure. Now, when customers call and say that they’re thinking of leaving, they are reportedly being told that there is nothing that the company can do. There are no more discounts, and no more pleas to stay.

Verizon is losing subscribers each month, and it’s perfectly fine with that.



To an extent, I suppose I understand. Customers who call and threaten to leave just for a chance at a discount can’t all be given one. But, then again, the carrier hasn’t been a saint either. From customer service woes, to price hikes, people have had many unkind things to say about Verizon over the years.

But they aren’t just making empty threats anymore, and it’s going to be quite interesting to see how much of an impact this makes on Verizon’s subscriber count. Of course, T-Mobile and AT&T aren’t completely in the clear either. T-Mobile, in particular, has been the subject of many, many controversies these past few months.

However, it has only been Verizon that has been losing customers. The discount strategy worked brilliantly, and I can’t wrap my head around why the carrier would do away with it. Who knows, Verizon may roll it back if it goes horribly wrong, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
