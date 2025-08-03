$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive

Verizon is raising prices and pulling discounts.

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon loyalty discount end
Verizon has now confirmed what many had suspected: the company is pulling loyalty discounts.

Verizon was known to offer loyalty discounts to convince people contemplating a switch to stay. The discounts typically ranged from $10 to $40 and were offered for up to a year, with the possibility of a year-end renewal.

For some time, customers had been complaining that their discounts were being taken away out of the blue. It was later reported that those weren't isolated cases and the company was doing away with loyalty discounts.

Verizon is allegedly now emailing customers impacted by this change. The company will begin removing discounts on September 1.



This looks like another attempt by the company to persuade customers on older plans to switch to a myPlan subscription. These customizable plans were announced in April and come with a three-year price lock, although it must be mentioned that taxes and other fees are not protected by the guarantee.

In its email about the termination of the loyalty discount, Verizon has encouraged customers to switch to myPlan. That appears to be the company's new agenda. It previously raised prices on the old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans and recently stripped them of some free perks, while reminding customers that the freebies were still available with myPlan.

Is Verizon playing with fire?

Vote View Result

The company has also raised the device activation fee from $35 to $40 and has started notifying customers about higher tablet data plan prices, just as predicted by a rumor.



Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge and Regulatory Charge are potentially also going up.

Customers have been taken aback by the increase in rates and removal of discounts, especially because it was only in June that Verizon made a big show of prioritizing customers.

The company seems to be sending mixed signals, and we wouldn't be surprised if it continues its quarterly streak of losing customers. 

Verizon doesn't seem to care about losing postpaid customers who aren't willing to pay more, with the company's CEO, Hans Vestberg, saying that it wouldn't prioritize expanding the customer base over profitability. The company only wants to focus on what it calls "high-quality customers".

We're going to continue to be very financially disciplined. We will not sacrifice our financials [to get net adds] if it doesn't make sense, if it's too expensive.
Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO, August 2025

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon
New Verizon tactic might compel you to ditch your legacy plan
New Verizon tactic might compel you to ditch your legacy plan

Latest News

Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
Apple lands its biggest movie yet — but is it enough to save Apple TV+?
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless