Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive

This looks like another attempt by the company to persuade customers on older plans to switch to a myPlan subscription. These customizable plans were announced in April and come with a three-year price lock, although it must be mentioned that taxes and other fees are not protected by the guarantee.



In its email about the termination of the loyalty discount, Verizon has encouraged customers to switch to myPlan. That appears to be the company's new agenda. It previously raised prices on the old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans and recently This looks like another attempt by the company to persuade customers on older plans to switch to a myPlan subscription. These customizable plans were announced in April and come with a three-year price lock, although it must be mentioned that taxes and other fees are not protected by the guarantee.In its email about the termination of the loyalty discount,has encouraged customers to switch to myPlan. That appears to be the company's new agenda. It previously raised prices on the old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans and recently stripped them of some free perks , while reminding customers that the freebies were still available with myPlan.



Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Is Verizon playing with fire? Yeah, it's doing everything to alienate customers. Well, it has made clear it only wants high-paying customers. Maybe all of the Big Three are. Yeah, it's doing everything to alienate customers. 80.43% Well, it has made clear it only wants high-paying customers. 6.52% Maybe all of the Big Three are. 13.04%









Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge and Regulatory Charge are potentially also going up.



Customers have been taken aback by the increase in rates and removal of discounts, especially because it was only in June that Verizon made a big show of prioritizing customers.



The company seems to be sending mixed signals, and we wouldn't be surprised if it continues its quarterly streak of losing customers.



Verizon doesn't seem to care about losing postpaid customers who aren't willing to pay more, with the Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge and Regulatory Charge are potentially also going up.Customers have been taken aback by the increase in rates and removal of discounts, especially because it was only in June thatmade a big show of prioritizing customers.The company seems to be sending mixed signals, and we wouldn't be surprised if it continues its quarterly streak of losing customers.doesn't seem to care about losing postpaid customers who aren't willing to pay more, with the company's CEO, Hans Vestberg, saying that it wouldn't prioritize expanding the customer base over profitability. The company only wants to focus on what it calls "high-quality customers".





Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO, August 2025