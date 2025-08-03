Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is raising prices and pulling discounts.
Verizon has now confirmed what many had suspected: the company is pulling loyalty discounts.
Verizon was known to offer loyalty discounts to convince people contemplating a switch to stay. The discounts typically ranged from $10 to $40 and were offered for up to a year, with the possibility of a year-end renewal.
Verizon is allegedly now emailing customers impacted by this change. The company will begin removing discounts on September 1.
For some time, customers had been complaining that their discounts were being taken away out of the blue. It was later reported that those weren't isolated cases and the company was doing away with loyalty discounts.
An email from Verizon informing a customer that it's killing a discount. | Image Credit - Reddit user FullNeedleworker2168
This looks like another attempt by the company to persuade customers on older plans to switch to a myPlan subscription. These customizable plans were announced in April and come with a three-year price lock, although it must be mentioned that taxes and other fees are not protected by the guarantee.
In its email about the termination of the loyalty discount, Verizon has encouraged customers to switch to myPlan. That appears to be the company's new agenda. It previously raised prices on the old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans and recently stripped them of some free perks, while reminding customers that the freebies were still available with myPlan.
The company has also raised the device activation fee from $35 to $40 and has started notifying customers about higher tablet data plan prices, just as predicted by a rumor.
Verizon is also hiking tablet plan rates. | Image Credit - Reddit user Vwmafia13
Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge and Regulatory Charge are potentially also going up.
Customers have been taken aback by the increase in rates and removal of discounts, especially because it was only in June that Verizon made a big show of prioritizing customers.
The company seems to be sending mixed signals, and we wouldn't be surprised if it continues its quarterly streak of losing customers.
Verizon doesn't seem to care about losing postpaid customers who aren't willing to pay more, with the company's CEO, Hans Vestberg, saying that it wouldn't prioritize expanding the customer base over profitability. The company only wants to focus on what it calls "high-quality customers".
We're going to continue to be very financially disciplined. We will not sacrifice our financials [to get net adds] if it doesn't make sense, if it's too expensive.
Hans Vestberg, Verizon CEO, August 2025
