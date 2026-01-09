Why the iPhone 17e could be the best budget release in Apple’s history
The iPhone 17e may fix what matters most to anyone who would even consider buying it.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The iPhone 17e is coming soon, and it may turn into one of Apple’s best releases in recent years.
Last year, Apple killed the iPhone SE line and replaced it with the iPhone 16e. Just like its spiritual predecessor, the new device combined a dated design with modest specs and a relatively affordable price. As nice as that refresh was, it had significant problems.
While that is unlikely to convince anyone who considers buying an iPhone 17 Pro to opt for a cheaper phone, it’s exactly what would make Apple’s budget phone make even more sense.
Apparently, many people purchased the iPhone 16e. Despite reports of disappointing sales in November, the device was the fourth best-selling smartphone globally, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Beaten only by the iPhone 16 and the two iPhone 16 Pro models, the 16e performed better than any Samsung, including cheaper models, such as the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A36.
Of course, the iPhone 16e is still the cheapest available iPhone. However, with the same $599 Apple asks for, you can buy a Pixel 10 or a Galaxy S25 FE. Those are objectively superior devices, which offer more cameras and brighter displays with higher refresh rates. None of those devices is an iPhone, though.
What would make the “cheap” iPhone even more appealing is making it feel more like any other modern iPhone. That means adding MagSafe support and switching the notch for a Dynamic Island.
MagSafe accessories are becoming more popular, which makes them more attractive even to common users. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island is an obvious sign of a modern iPhone, in contrast to the dated notch. Even people who can barely distinguish between a 60Hz and a 120Hz display can quickly spot the newer iPhone.
Apple is also rumored to feature a Center Stage front camera on the iPhone 17e. While many people wouldn’t bother to switch to an ultrawide camera, everyone would appreciate the better and easier selfies modern iPhones support.
Apple knows that the people who buy a “budget” iPhone are probably still rocking a barely working iPhone 11. Those are also the people who want to be inside the walled garden but don’t care about specs, triple cameras, and vapor chamber cooling systems. Many of the future iPhone 17e owners don’t live in the US.
For those people, the iPhone 17e could be the best Apple release in years. It’ll look and feel like a new iPhone, it’ll be as fast as some of the best phones on the market, and it’ll support the full software and accessory Apple ecosystem.
I think I know the answer, but would you consider buying an iPhone 17e? I know I wouldn’t, because I am one of those people who want a flagship phone. But I know many people who would be happy to have it, and I believe they could make it one of the best-selling phones of 2026.
Last year, Apple killed the iPhone SE line and replaced it with the iPhone 16e. Just like its spiritual predecessor, the new device combined a dated design with modest specs and a relatively affordable price. As nice as that refresh was, it had significant problems.
This year, Apple is gearing up for the iPhone 17e, which may fix the two biggest downsides of its predecessor. According to a fresh rumor out of China, the budget phone may finally feature a Dynamic Island and MagSafe.
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Who is even buying an iPhone 16e?
Despite the drawbacks, in Q3 2025, the iPhone 16e was the fourth best-selling phone globally. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Apparently, many people purchased the iPhone 16e. Despite reports of disappointing sales in November, the device was the fourth best-selling smartphone globally, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Beaten only by the iPhone 16 and the two iPhone 16 Pro models, the 16e performed better than any Samsung, including cheaper models, such as the Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A36.
That’s an interesting fact, considering the largely negative reaction to the iPhone 16e from many tech fans. Apple’s switch from a cheap, small, old-school phone to a device with a bunch of dated components and a powerful chipset at a mid-range price raised many questions.
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The top 10 best selling smartphones in Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024. | Image by Image credit – Counterpoint Research
Of course, the iPhone 16e is still the cheapest available iPhone. However, with the same $599 Apple asks for, you can buy a Pixel 10 or a Galaxy S25 FE. Those are objectively superior devices, which offer more cameras and brighter displays with higher refresh rates. None of those devices is an iPhone, though.
While tech aficionados may find the lack of a second camera lens and the 60 Hz display repulsive, for the vast majority of common people, that’s just not so important. Those people would use an iPhone 16e in mostly the same way they would use an iPhone 17 Pro and would be happy with either.
The iPhone 17e will feel even better
The iPhone 17e may feature a dynamic island, like the iPhone 17. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
What would make the “cheap” iPhone even more appealing is making it feel more like any other modern iPhone. That means adding MagSafe support and switching the notch for a Dynamic Island.
MagSafe accessories are becoming more popular, which makes them more attractive even to common users. Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island is an obvious sign of a modern iPhone, in contrast to the dated notch. Even people who can barely distinguish between a 60Hz and a 120Hz display can quickly spot the newer iPhone.
Apple is also rumored to feature a Center Stage front camera on the iPhone 17e. While many people wouldn’t bother to switch to an ultrawide camera, everyone would appreciate the better and easier selfies modern iPhones support.
Add to those upgrades the already top-notch performance, which is comparable to the rest of Apple’s lineup, and you have a very attractive smartphone. Yes, that’s not a device for the flagship lovers, who wouldn’t even think about buying a mid-range phone.
Apple knows who the iPhone 17e is meant for
Apple knows that the people who buy a “budget” iPhone are probably still rocking a barely working iPhone 11. Those are also the people who want to be inside the walled garden but don’t care about specs, triple cameras, and vapor chamber cooling systems. Many of the future iPhone 17e owners don’t live in the US.
Would you consider buying an iPhone 17e?
Yes, regardless of the upgrades
14.33%
Yes, if the rumored upgrades are true
38.63%
Maybe, if it gets a 120Hz display
23.68%
No, I’d buy a cheaper phone
9.66%
No, I’d buy a flagship phone
13.71%
For those people, the iPhone 17e could be the best Apple release in years. It’ll look and feel like a new iPhone, it’ll be as fast as some of the best phones on the market, and it’ll support the full software and accessory Apple ecosystem.
I think I know the answer, but would you consider buying an iPhone 17e? I know I wouldn’t, because I am one of those people who want a flagship phone. But I know many people who would be happy to have it, and I believe they could make it one of the best-selling phones of 2026.
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