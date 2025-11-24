Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience

Confirmed: Bixby will have Perplexity integrated into it. Basic tasks will be handled by Bixby while complicated, more thinking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Just like how ChatGPT x Apple Intelligence works. Debut during the S26 series Unpacked very likely.

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

Would having multiple AI options on one phone make you consider the Galaxy S26? Yes, I love choice. Maybe – depends on usability. No, I stick with one assistant. I don’t care about AI features. Yes, I love choice. 0% Maybe – depends on usability. 50% No, I stick with one assistant. 0% I don’t care about AI features. 50%

Samsung might try to make Bixby relevant again

My feeling is that the biggest shift here could be Samsung trying to bring Bixby back as the default assistant across its phones and tablets. And if that happens, Perplexity automatically gets a bigger spotlight too – which would benefit Samsung, especially since the company is said to be investing heavily in Perplexity.And honestly, diversifying its AI partnerships is a smart move for Samsung. AI is clearly where the industry is heading, and counting on one single partner – even a giant like Google – is risky long-term. Branching out, experimenting, and building multiple relationships can only help.And I really don’t think this will hurt Samsung’s partnership with Google. These two have been tightly connected for years across hardware, software, and everything in between. This just gives Samsung more flexibility without closing any doors.