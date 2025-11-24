Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience

With Perplexity in the mix, Bixby may regain relevance alongside Google’s Gemini in One UI 8.5.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
A photo of a Galaxy phone with the Bixby assistant opened.
With the Galaxy S26 lineup, Samsung might finally give its users a wider set of AI options instead of relying only on Google’s Gemini.

Samsung may have another big AI partnership


Samsung has always been pretty flexible when it comes to teaming up with others, and now another source is backing the idea that the company is getting ready to work with Perplexity. The goal? Give its assistant Bixby a serious upgrade and let Galaxy users decide which AI they want to use and for what tasks.

Bixby hasn’t exactly been the center of attention lately. On Samsung phones, Gemini has been doing most of the heavy lifting, while Bixby just… sat there. But if the latest rumor is accurate, the Galaxy S26 series could change that.

The new report claims Samsung is planning a full-on refresh of Bixby, powered by Perplexity – the AI answer engine we’ve mentioned before when talking about Samsung looking for ways to rely less on Google. And earlier this year, we also covered how One UI 8.5 and the S26 series could let users pick between Gemini, Perplexity, or Samsung’s own Gauss AI.


At this point, it really feels like Perplexity is locked in. The idea is that Bixby and Perplexity will split responsibilities: everyday commands like reminders and alarms would stay on Bixby, while anything that requires deeper searching or more complex reasoning would be handed off to Perplexity.

It’s basically the same direction Apple is taking with Apple Intelligence and the ChatGPT integration powering some of Siri’s yet-to-launch upgrades. Samsung is expected to reveal this Perplexity-boosted Bixby alongside the Galaxy S26 during its next Unpacked event.

Samsung’s relationship with Google


Samsung already works very closely with Google and has built Gemini deep into One UI. Recent Galaxy flagships launched with a bunch of Gemini-powered features that weren’t even available on Pixel devices right away. So the big question is how this Perplexity integration will change that balance.

Recommended Stories

Perplexity’s strength is fast, clean search results, and that could fit nicely into Bixby’s new role. But for pretty much everything else, Gemini – especially the latest 3.0 model – is miles ahead. Still, if someone prefers Perplexity’s approach over Gemini’s, the Galaxy S26 line may give them a way to switch.

Would having multiple AI options on one phone make you consider the Galaxy S26?

Vote View Result

Samsung might try to make Bixby relevant again


My feeling is that the biggest shift here could be Samsung trying to bring Bixby back as the default assistant across its phones and tablets. And if that happens, Perplexity automatically gets a bigger spotlight too – which would benefit Samsung, especially since the company is said to be investing heavily in Perplexity.

And honestly, diversifying its AI partnerships is a smart move for Samsung. AI is clearly where the industry is heading, and counting on one single partner – even a giant like Google – is risky long-term. Branching out, experimenting, and building multiple relationships can only help.

And I really don’t think this will hurt Samsung’s partnership with Google. These two have been tightly connected for years across hardware, software, and everything in between. This just gives Samsung more flexibility without closing any doors.

If you are curious about the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, we’ve put together several articles that give a clear look at what to expect from the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need
Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless