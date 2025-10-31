Google released two Pixel updates this week

Pixel 7

Google releases a second October update for Pixel 7-10 lines. No 6-7 here.





Pixel 6 Pro still will be receiving Android 17 when by all means it should be collecting dust in a drawer according to the original timeline. But Google has yet to mention this second update anywhere. However, like it did some other times, Verizon has snitched about the update and the nation's largest carrier said that the second October update "provides performance improvements for your device."





Of course, it is possible that the difference between the first Tensor application processor (AP) used on the Pixel 6 line and the subsequent Tensor chips make receiving this update impossible for us. Still, Google, we Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users were the first to embrace your new vision for the Pixel line and we did have to contend with a crappy modem and fingerprint sensor (which were improved in subsequent updates).











The update can be installed by gong to Settings > System > Software update. Follow the directions to download the update, which weighs in at a pretty light 30MB. Since Google has yet to post about this update, there are no features or bug fixes we can report on. What we can tell you is that the timing of the update is odd as it comes on the last day of October and the November monthly update is only a few days away.

Google releases the latest Android 16 QPR2 Brta and the Pixel 6 series is included





Pixel 6 line. Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro , Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel Tablet , Pixel Fold , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel 9 , Pixel9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , and Pixel 10 Pro XL. This update is only for those receiving Android 16 QPR2 Beta updates. The update enhances device stability and is version BP41.250916.012 for Pixel 6 , Pixel 6 Pro , and Pixel 6a . It is version BP41.250916.012.A1 for all other compatible devices. Google also released another Pixel-related update this week and this one does include theline. Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 is now available for the, Pixel9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a,, andXL. This update is only for those receivingQPR2 Beta updates. The update enhances device stability and is version BP41.250916.012 for, and. It is version BP41.250916.012.A1 for all other compatible devices.

Android 16 QPR2 is the December Pixel Feature drop which, as you can imagine, is expected to be released in December. Once the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 is dropped by Google, those on the Android 16 QPR2 Beta will be able to opt out of the Beta program without facing the penalty of having to wipe their phones. You must opt out of the Beta program before you install the next Beta update, which will then be Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1.



