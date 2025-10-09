October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line
The lack of security issues and bugs on a certain Pixel series means it did not receive today's update.
Google has released the October security update for Pixel models that still receive support from the search giant. Those models include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The update includes no fixes for the security patches dated 2025-10-01 or 2025-10-05.
System
Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel Tablet.
User Interface
Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions. This is for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
The build number of the update is BP3A/BD3A.251005.x. If you have a Pixel 6 series model, be aware that this update will not be pushed out to the 2021 Pixel line. That's why the update wasn't available for my Pixel 6 Pro. Those with a Pixel 6 series handset also failed to receive the July 2025 update. There is speculation that because the October update was so minor and contained no security or functional updates for the Pixel 6 line, Google just decided not to disseminate the October update to the series.
To install the update on your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.
Just because there are no security updates doesn't mean that there are no functional updates. These are updates that fix problems in the software code that cause features to not work as expected or deliver the wrong outcome.
The Pixel 10 Pro is getting some bugs exterminated with this update. | Image credit-Google
The functional updates in the October update include the following:
Display & Graphics
Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a.
Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a.
Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
System
Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel Tablet.
User Interface
Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Recommended Stories
Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: