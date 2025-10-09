iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line

The lack of security issues and bugs on a certain Pixel series means it did not receive today's update.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
PhoneArena writer holds the Pixel 10 Pro XL revealing the back panel and camera bar.
Google has released the October security update for Pixel models that still receive support from the search giant. Those models include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The update includes no fixes for the security patches dated 2025-10-01 or 2025-10-05. 

The build number of the update is BP3A/BD3A.251005.x. If you have a Pixel 6 series model, be aware that this update will not be pushed out to the 2021 Pixel line. That's why the update wasn't available for my Pixel 6 Pro. Those with a Pixel 6 series handset also failed to receive the July 2025 update. There is speculation that because the October update was so minor and contained no security or functional updates for the Pixel 6 line, Google just decided not to disseminate the October update to the series.

To install the update on your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.

Will you update your eligible Pixel model right away?

Vote View Result

Just because there are no security updates doesn't mean that there are no functional updates. These are updates that fix problems in the software code that cause features to not work as expected or deliver the wrong outcome.

Picture of Pixel 10 Pro rear panel upside down.
The Pixel 10 Pro is getting some bugs exterminated with this update. | Image credit-Google

The functional updates in the October update include the following:

Display & Graphics

Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a.
Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.

System

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel Tablet.

User Interface  

Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Recommended Stories

Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions. This is for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL.

October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick

by Iskra Petrova • 1

If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line

by Alan Friedman
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless