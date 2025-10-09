October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line

Pixel 10 Pro





The build number of the update is BP3A/BD3A.251005.x. If you have a Pixel 6 series model, be aware that this update will not be pushed out to the 2021 Pixel line. That's why the update wasn't available for my Pixel 6 Pro . Those with a Pixel 6 series handset also failed to receive the July 2025 update. There is speculation that because the October update was so minor and contained no security or functional updates for the Pixel 6 line, Google just decided not to disseminate the October update to the series. The build number of the update is BP3A/BD3A.251005.x. If you have aseries model, be aware that this update will not be pushed out to the 2021 Pixel line. That's why the update wasn't available for my. Those with aseries handset also failed to receive the July 2025 update. There is speculation that because the October update was so minor and contained no security or functional updates for theline, Google just decided not to disseminate the October update to the series.





To install the update on your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions.

Will you update your eligible Pixel model right away? Yes. I like to exterminate bugs right away. No. This update is meh. Yes. I like to exterminate bugs right away. 100% No. This update is meh. 0%





Just because there are no security updates doesn't mean that there are no functional updates. These are updates that fix problems in the software code that cause features to not work as expected or deliver the wrong outcome.









The functional updates in the October update include the following:





Display & Graphics



Fix for screen flickering and sudden shutdown issues under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a .

Fix for issue occasionally causing frozen or fuzzy display under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL.



System



Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability under certain conditions. This is for the Pixel Tablet .



User Interface



Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL. Fix for an issue where a semi-transparent background would persist after the camera was launched under certain conditions. This is forXL.



Recommended Stories Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , Pixel 9a , Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL. Fix for issue where the flashlight status does not appear on the At a Glance widget in certain conditions. This is forXL.



Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions. This is for Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro , Pixel 7a , Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , Pixel 9a , Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , Pixel 10 Pro XL. Fix for System UI crash when starting or stopping casting with the Media Output Switcher in certain conditions. This is forXL.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!