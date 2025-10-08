These are the top 5 phone deals I found on October Prime Day
Explore my favorite phone deals from Prime Big Deal Days right here!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As a deal hunter expert, I find this October's Prime Day deals an absolute delight. With stunning deals on flagship models and mid-range devices alike, there's something for every budget and every taste this year.
For some users, picking out the perfect Android phone can be a challenge—after all, there are so many promos tempting you to splurge! Well, I might just be able to help you — I’ve been following the whole Prime Big Deal Days event and have gathered the absolute best phone deals this October.
For some users, picking out the perfect Android phone can be a challenge—after all, there are so many promos tempting you to splurge! Well, I might just be able to help you — I’ve been following the whole Prime Big Deal Days event and have gathered the absolute best phone deals this October.
Jump to:
Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer than slim. Measuring a pencil-thin 5.8mm profile, this Android phone delivers impressive visuals and quite a lot of horsepower. In fact, its 6.7-inch AMOLED display gets slightly brighter and more color-accurate than the Galaxy S25+, making it a standout for those who want premium visuals. The device also packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, providing more than enough horsepower for daily and demanding tasks alike.
Today, this Samsung flagship is my best Galaxy pick for October Prime Day — at $490 off in its 512GB variant, this smartphone is an exceptionally good choice. In fact, it’s the Galaxy S25 phone with the deepest discount during the event, and guess what else? Amazon has never knocked it to such a low price before. Get yours for just under $730 instead of $1,220 with Prime.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
If you’re more of a Google Pixel flagship fan, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is absolutely the one to get! Its display is the same size as its predecessor — 6.8 inches — but it now gets even brighter, delivering superb visuals even under direct sunlight. And with the new Tensor G5 chip under the hood, you’re getting a significant performance boost, plus many AI features to make your daily experience even more enjoyable.
The real highlight here is the camera. You’re getting the same hardware as on the Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x periscope. What’s changed are the algorithms, which provide superb photo quality even at 100x zoom.
The real highlight here is the camera. You’re getting the same hardware as on the Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x periscope. What’s changed are the algorithms, which provide superb photo quality even at 100x zoom.
Recommended Stories
Clearly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is among the best Android phones. And now, thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, it’s cheaper than ever! During the event, Prime members can save $250 on it. I doubt this sale will return anytime soon, so you should definitely check it out while it lasts.
Google Pixel 9a
The Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range phones, and for a good reason. It has a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with excellent brightness and smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering fantastic visuals for its ~$500 asking price. Performance is spot-on as well, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip inside. And with some AI tricks up its sleeve, such as Circle to Search and Gemini, it ensures you get the answers you need in seconds.
Truth be told, this Google Pixel phone is well worth it even at its standard price. But now, Amazon Prime Day in October has slashed $150 off its regular price, making it my top budget pick. With less than 20 hours left to go, I’d seriously urge you to grab this promo right away.
Truth be told, this Google Pixel phone is well worth it even at its standard price. But now, Amazon Prime Day in October has slashed $150 off its regular price, making it my top budget pick. With less than 20 hours left to go, I’d seriously urge you to grab this promo right away.
Motorola Razr (2024)
Now, let me get one thing clear: I wouldn't normally pick the Razr (2024), but right now, it’s a total no-brainer! The smartphone features a gorgeous design, 3.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate — more than decent for a mid-range flip. The main touchscreen is even more impressive, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting up to 120Hz.
And why do I consider it one of the best Prime Day phone deals in October? Simple — the discount! Normally, this puppy would set you back nearly $700, but it’s $300 cheaper right now! Deals like this don’t come around often, and that’s why it earns a spot in my top 5 phone deals for October.
Visuals are solid for the price, and so is the camera. You’re getting a 50MP main sensor that delivers vibrant photos with plenty of detail. Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While not top-tier, it provides enough horsepower for daily tasks.
And why do I consider it one of the best Prime Day phone deals in October? Simple — the discount! Normally, this puppy would set you back nearly $700, but it’s $300 cheaper right now! Deals like this don’t come around often, and that’s why it earns a spot in my top 5 phone deals for October.
Galaxy Z Fold 7
There’s no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldables in 2025. With its upgraded design, wider cover display, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy performance, it excels across the board. Let’s not forget the upgraded camera on the back, which now features a 200MP main unit — a huge jump from the 50MP on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung foldable is also incredibly thin and features an improved hinge. And with all of its Galaxy AI goodies and seven years of software and security support, you’re getting the whole package.
And here’s the kicker: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been slashed to its best price on Amazon just in time for October Prime Day! Prime members can get select 256GB variants with a $415 discount. In other words, the ~$2,000 phone can be yours for about $1,585.
The Samsung foldable is also incredibly thin and features an improved hinge. And with all of its Galaxy AI goodies and seven years of software and security support, you’re getting the whole package.
And here’s the kicker: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been slashed to its best price on Amazon just in time for October Prime Day! Prime members can get select 256GB variants with a $415 discount. In other words, the ~$2,000 phone can be yours for about $1,585.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: