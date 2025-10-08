iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

These are the top 5 phone deals I found on October Prime Day

Explore my favorite phone deals from Prime Big Deal Days right here!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Samsung Picks Deals Google Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A promotional Amazon Prime Day-inspired image with different smartphones.
As a deal hunter expert, I find this October's Prime Day deals an absolute delight. With stunning deals on flagship models and mid-range devices alike, there's something for every budget and every taste this year.

For some users, picking out the perfect Android phone can be a challenge—after all, there are so many promos tempting you to splurge! Well, I might just be able to help you — I’ve been following the whole Prime Big Deal Days event and have gathered the absolute best phone deals this October.

Jump to:

Galaxy S25 Edge


Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is slimmer than slim. Measuring a pencil-thin 5.8mm profile, this Android phone delivers impressive visuals and quite a lot of horsepower. In fact, its 6.7-inch AMOLED display gets slightly brighter and more color-accurate than the Galaxy S25+, making it a standout for those who want premium visuals. The device also packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, providing more than enough horsepower for daily and demanding tasks alike.

Today, this Samsung flagship is my best Galaxy pick for October Prime Day — at $490 off in its 512GB variant, this smartphone is an exceptionally good choice. In fact, it’s the Galaxy S25 phone with the deepest discount during the event, and guess what else? Amazon has never knocked it to such a low price before. Get yours for just under $730 instead of $1,220 with Prime.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is now $490 off

$490 off (40%)
During Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can buy the Galaxy S25 Edge at its best price. This slim flagship has never been $490 off before (at least on Amazon), which is why it's one of my top 5 phone deals during the event.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL


If you’re more of a Google Pixel flagship fan, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is absolutely the one to get! Its display is the same size as its predecessor — 6.8 inches — but it now gets even brighter, delivering superb visuals even under direct sunlight. And with the new Tensor G5 chip under the hood, you’re getting a significant performance boost, plus many AI features to make your daily experience even more enjoyable.

The real highlight here is the camera. You’re getting the same hardware as on the Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x periscope. What’s changed are the algorithms, which provide superb photo quality even at 100x zoom.

Recommended Stories

Clearly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is among the best Android phones. And now, thanks to Prime Big Deal Days, it’s cheaper than ever! During the event, Prime members can save $250 on it. I doubt this sale will return anytime soon, so you should definitely check it out while it lasts.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: save $250 with Prime

$250 off (21%)
I've been waiting for a solid Pixel 10 Pro XL deal for over a month, and it's finally here! Thanks to Amazon Prime Day in October, you can save $250 on the Gemini AI-ready phone with solid camera. Act fast and save big with Prime while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a


The Pixel 9a is one of the best mid-range phones, and for a good reason. It has a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with excellent brightness and smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering fantastic visuals for its ~$500 asking price. Performance is spot-on as well, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip inside. And with some AI tricks up its sleeve, such as Circle to Search and Gemini, it ensures you get the answers you need in seconds.

Truth be told, this Google Pixel phone is well worth it even at its standard price. But now, Amazon Prime Day in October has slashed $150 off its regular price, making it my top budget pick. With less than 20 hours left to go, I’d seriously urge you to grab this promo right away.

The Google Pixel 9a is $150 off with Prime

$150 off (30%)
The Google Pixel 9a delivers more than enough for its asking price, making it one of the best mid-range phones. And now, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day deal bonanza, it has become cheaper than ever. You can save $150 with Prime.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2024)


Now, let me get one thing clear: I wouldn't normally pick the Razr (2024), but right now, it’s a total no-brainer! The smartphone features a gorgeous design, 3.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate — more than decent for a mid-range flip. The main touchscreen is even more impressive, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting up to 120Hz.

Visuals are solid for the price, and so is the camera. You’re getting a 50MP main sensor that delivers vibrant photos with plenty of detail. Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. While not top-tier, it provides enough horsepower for daily tasks.

And why do I consider it one of the best Prime Day phone deals in October? Simple — the discount! Normally, this puppy would set you back nearly $700, but it’s $300 cheaper right now! Deals like this don’t come around often, and that’s why it earns a spot in my top 5 phone deals for October.

The Razr (2024) is my top pick at $300 off

$300 off (43%)
What I really like about the Motorola Razr (2024) is its stunning $300 discount. This amazing deal popped up on Day 2 of the event, and you now have less than 20 hours left to act!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 7


There’s no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the best foldables in 2025. With its upgraded design, wider cover display, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy performance, it excels across the board. Let’s not forget the upgraded camera on the back, which now features a 200MP main unit — a huge jump from the 50MP on last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung foldable is also incredibly thin and features an improved hinge. And with all of its Galaxy AI goodies and seven years of software and security support, you’re getting the whole package.

And here’s the kicker: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been slashed to its best price on Amazon just in time for October Prime Day! Prime members can get select 256GB variants with a $415 discount. In other words, the ~$2,000 phone can be yours for about $1,585.

I recommend the Z Fold 7 at $415 off

$415 off (21%)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers amazing performance across the board. Undeniably expensive at its standard price, the foldable is now one of my top picks for Prime Day in October. Prime members can now get it for $415 off in select 256GB colors.
Buy at Amazon

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Your next phone could get much faster storage because of this new standard

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 5

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

by Mariyan Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless