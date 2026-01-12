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Don't miss this epic iPad Air M2 promo at Amazon

How would you like to save $213 on one of the best iPad Air models?

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A smiling woman with long hair holds the iPad Air M2 in landscape position.
View now at Amazon
If you’re looking for a premium iPad but don’t really want to overspend on the iPad Pro M5, I might just have the perfect alternative. Right now, the iPad Air M2 is going for a solid 28% off at Amazon, making it impossible to resist.

Grab the 11-inch iPad Air M2 for 28% off at Amazon

$213 off (28%)
If you're looking for a solid value, M2 power, and cellular capabilities, now's your chance to save 28% on the iPad Air M2. Right now, the 11-inch variant in Space Gray is down under the $540 mark, making it simply too good to miss. The bargain is only available on the model with 128GB of storage.
Buy at Amazon
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For context, the high-end 11-inch iPadOS device is only $213 off in its Space Gray variant with cellular capabilities. This suggests the promo might not last too long, so I’d recommend acting fast if you’re looking for a solid bargain.

For some users, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 might be the better choice, since it's the latest variant. However, the M2 processor delivers enough power for all your needs, including gaming, work-related tasks, and everyday entertainment. Plus, with the M3-powered option currently available at a more modest $100-$110 discount, the previous option remains the better pick for those looking for maximum value.

Aside from the dependable performance, this iPad features a high-class design, as well as a landscape-oriented camera. That makes it way more convenient for video calls with friends and work-related meetings.

The display is another strong suit. Even though it’s an LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate, the panel boasts a sharp resolution. Also, colors look remarkably vivid. And yet, as we’ve mentioned in our iPad Air M2 review, the screen doesn’t get quite bright for convenient outdoor use.

Battery life isn’t half bad, either. With the 11-inch model, you can expect over a day of light to moderate use. Keep in mind that Apple recommends charging the device at 20W to preserve battery health, so topping it up to 100% can take quite a bit of time.

Is the iPad Air M2 the best Apple tablet? Well, no — but with this deal, it’s a compelling choice over the pricier Pro M4 and M5 lineups. If you’re tempted, now’s your chance to save $213 at Amazon.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Apple iPad - Deals History
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04 Feb, 2026
The smaller-sized iPad Air M3 is back at a fantastic price on Amazon
02 Feb, 2026
Compact iPad mini (A17 Pro) is back with a hot Amazon discount
31 Jan, 2026
Powerful iPad Air M2 with cellular support is a hit at $220 off right now
23 Jan, 2026
The 13-inch iPad Pro M5 is down to its second-best price, but not for long
16 Jan, 2026
The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 with 2TB gets a surprise $500 discount
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