The super-small and extra powerful Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) plunges to its lowest price





23% off the Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) $30 off (23%) For the first time since its release, Amazon is knocking the Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to its lowest price. Right now, you can get three available colors for less than $100, which saves you 23%. Take advantage of this limited-time sale while it lasts. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



Although Amazon isn’t the only retailer throwing such a generous promo (I’ve also found it at Best Buy and Walmart), it’s still a very compelling savings opportunity. After all, the compact music companion didn’t go 23% off even during Black Friday 2025.



While palm-sized, this Bose speaker delivers solid audio quality. Being skeptical about tiny



On top of that, it has a rugged build and IP67 rating, making it exceptionally suitable for outdoor use. It’s also equipped with a replaceable fabric strap, while the first-gen uses a rubber strap that’s much harder to replace once it gets damaged.



Speaking of the first-gen SoundLink Micro, it charges via a micro-USB port, making top-ups painful in 2026. In contrast, the newer model features a USB-C port, offering faster and more convenient recharge. Battery life is just as good. On a single charge, you can expect up to 12 hours of music — impressive for a palm-sized speaker. Although Amazon isn’t the only retailer throwing such a generous promo (I’ve also found it at Best Buy and Walmart), it’s still a very compelling savings opportunity. After all, the compact music companion didn’t go 23% off even during Black Friday 2025.While palm-sized, this Bose speaker delivers solid audio quality. Being skeptical about tiny Bluetooth speakers comes naturally — after all, the size suggests you’re not getting insanely powerful hardware inside. But this bad boy truly impresses in terms of sound, promising excellent clarity and solid bass for its compact design.On top of that, it has a rugged build and IP67 rating, making it exceptionally suitable for outdoor use. It’s also equipped with a replaceable fabric strap, while the first-gen uses a rubber strap that’s much harder to replace once it gets damaged.Speaking of the first-gen SoundLink Micro, it charges via a micro-USB port, making top-ups painful in 2026. In contrast, the newer model features a USB-C port, offering faster and more convenient recharge. Battery life is just as good. On a single charge, you can expect up to 12 hours of music — impressive for a palm-sized speaker.



So, what do you think? If the Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) sounds good enough to fit your everyday needs, now’s the perfect time to get it. At 23% off for a limited time, it’s a dream come true for any Bose fan seeking a small but powerful unit.

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Palm-sized Bose sound has never been this cheap — until today. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the ultra-compact SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) to under $100, making it more affordable than ever. The real kicker is that even the recently released Sandstone colorway is 23% off, so you can pick from three available colors.