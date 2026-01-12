The super-small and extra powerful Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) plunges to its lowest price
This limited-time promo is way too good to miss! Grab it now and save 23% at Amazon.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Recommended For You
Although Amazon isn’t the only retailer throwing such a generous promo (I’ve also found it at Best Buy and Walmart), it’s still a very compelling savings opportunity. After all, the compact music companion didn’t go 23% off even during Black Friday 2025.
While palm-sized, this Bose speaker delivers solid audio quality. Being skeptical about tiny Bluetooth speakers comes naturally — after all, the size suggests you’re not getting insanely powerful hardware inside. But this bad boy truly impresses in terms of sound, promising excellent clarity and solid bass for its compact design.
On top of that, it has a rugged build and IP67 rating, making it exceptionally suitable for outdoor use. It’s also equipped with a replaceable fabric strap, while the first-gen uses a rubber strap that’s much harder to replace once it gets damaged.
Speaking of the first-gen SoundLink Micro, it charges via a micro-USB port, making top-ups painful in 2026. In contrast, the newer model features a USB-C port, offering faster and more convenient recharge. Battery life is just as good. On a single charge, you can expect up to 12 hours of music — impressive for a palm-sized speaker.
So, what do you think? If the Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) sounds good enough to fit your everyday needs, now’s the perfect time to get it. At 23% off for a limited time, it’s a dream come true for any Bose fan seeking a small but powerful unit.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
17 Feb, 2026Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
04 Feb, 2026Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
03 Feb, 2026Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
29 Jan, 2026The booming JBL Boombox 3 is impossible to resist right now
26 Jan, 2026Well-liked JBL Boombox 4 is finally on sale at Amazon
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: