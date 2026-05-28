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This wide foldable could make the iPhone Ultra look boring

Apple may face one more mighty competitor to its wide foldable.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Render of the iPhone Ultra
The rumored iPhone Ultra may get a mighty competitor from Xiaomi. | Image by fpt.
The closer we get to the premiere of the first foldable iPhone, the more rumors about new competitors we hear. After the wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 rumors and the Huawei Pura X Max premiere, it appears that Xiaomi is also joining the wide foldable race.

Xiaomi’s next foldable could have a wide display


Xiaomi is the next smartphone manufacturer that may launch a wide foldable later this year. According to leaker Kartikey Singh on Twitter, the company’s upcoming book-style foldable will have a screen with an aspect ratio similar to that of the Huawei Pura X Max.


The leaker posted this comment as a follow-up to an earlier post saying that Xiaomi’s next foldable is planned to launch in the first half of 2026. While the release timeframe appears unlikely, the claim that the device will have a big leap in specifications could turn out correct.

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Class-leading camera and a new name


In another post, the leaker claims that an engineering sample of the device features a triple camera system. More importantly, the main camera on that sample has a 200MP sensor, which may turn into the new standard for this type of phones.

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Xiaomi may also continue the process of renaming all its phones, which started with the Xiaomi 17 series. Instead of Mix Fold 5, the new wide foldable could be called the Xiaomi 18 Fold. If that’s the case, it would make sense for the phone to launch alongside the other Xiaomi 18 devices in the fall.

Winning with specs



Xiaomi won’t be the first company to launch a foldable with a triple camera system. Honor’s Magic V6 already has it, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Oppo Find N6 match not only that but also the 200MP main camera spec.

However, when it comes to wide foldables things look quite different. The Huawei Pura X Max features a triple camera system, but it doesn’t have a 200MP sensor onboard, with its main camera maxing out at 50MP.

Rumors about both the iPhone Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide suggest they may feature double cameras. Apple is likely to opt for wide and ultra-wide shooters, similar to those on the iPhone Air, while Samsung may rely on 50MP sensors.

Question of availability


Xiaomi may launch a mighty foldable in the fall, but its success will depend on who will even be able to buy it. I am certain that the Xiaomi 18 Fold won’t make it to the US market, and the company’s track record for the rest of the world suggests bad news for everyone outside of China.

None of the Xiaomi book-style foldable phones was ever released internationally, with the 2024 Mix Flip being its only foldable to make it outside the Chinese market. I won’t be surprised if Xiaomi were to change this strategy and push into the global market this fall, but we’ll need to wait and see.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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