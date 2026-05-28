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Galaxy S25 may finally start getting some of the best Galaxy S26 features

Samsung may soon add more Galaxy AI to its older flagship phones.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series One UI
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Samsung Galaxy S25 and S26
Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena
Software updates are always an adventure when it comes to Samsung devices. Launched with the Galaxy S26 series, One UI 8.5 started rolling out to older devices, but some of its best features didn’t even make it to last year’s Galaxy S25. Fortunately, that may be about to change.

Two Galaxy S26 series features may finally arrive on the S25 phones


Samsung may start adding extra One UI 8.5 features to the Galaxy S25 devices with an upcoming update. According to reputable leaker Tarun Vats, the June update will feature two Galaxy AI features that first launched with the Galaxy S26 phones.

The two potential features are the Priority Notifications and Summarize Notifications features. However, even the leaker points out that’s just a rumor and recommends taking it “with a pinch of salt.”

What is your experience with One UI 8.5 so far?
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AI-powered simplifications 



The two AI-powered features could make life easier for users of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, and S25 FE. As its name suggests, Summarize Notifications makes short overviews of long threads of notifications, while Priority Notifications moves the most important alerts to the top of the stack.

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These are only two of the AI features that were introduced with the Galaxy S26 phones and have remained exclusive to them. Despite the expectations that at least last year’s flagships would get the vast majority of the Galaxy AI updates, Samsung hasn’t delivered.

A good update, despite the confusion


Features such as Now Nudge, 24MP camera support, and video softening are also missing from last year’s Galaxy flagships. Surprisingly, Samsung launched the fingerprint accuracy booster feature for the Galaxy S25 FE before any other phone in the series.

Still, users are seemingly pleased with One UI 8.5, at least according to their reports on Reddit. Aside from some relatively minor bugs, most users report their devices are working more smoothly than before, with various claims of improved battery life. 



What seems to get almost zero attention with the updates are the AI features. Maybe everyone’s taking them for granted, or nobody’s really using them, but either way, people don’t seem eager to express many opinions about Galaxy AI.

More open communication would be great


Expecting to get all the latest features available on your year-old flagship smartphone is only natural, but it’s apparently not the case. While I don’t think that many people are bothered by missing AI features on their phones, I’m sure they’d appreciate clear communication about what to expect.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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