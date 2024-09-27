Xiaomi launches its Mix Flip foldable globally two months after its official debut
The Mix Flip, Xiaomi’s stylish foldable clamshell, was officially introduced in China about two months ago. However, starting this week, the phone is available for purchase just about everywhere Xiaomi sells its products.
The bad news is this isn’t one of those affordable devices that Xiaomi used us with. Customers who want to own the Mix Flip must shell out no less than €1300. Granted, the phone comes with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and uses one of the most powerful chipsets available on the market, this is comparable with foldables from other big brands.
That aside, let’s delve into the details about Xiaomi’s most powerful foldable phone to date. As mentioned earlier, the Mix Flip uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which remains the most powerful chipset on the market until MediaTek launches its Dimensity 9400 SoC or the US-based chip maker finally introduces its next-generation of chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or whatever its name).
Besides that, the Mix Flip boasts a large 6.86-inch OLED main display and a 4-inch OLED cover display. Also, the foldable packs a dual camera (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide), along with a front-facing 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
Obviously, the Mix Flip ships with HyperOS based on Android 14 right out of the box, but we can safely assume the foldable will receive a few more Android OS updates before it reaches end-of-life status.
This doesn’t mean that the Mix Flip isn’t price correctly, it’s just it will have a lot of competition in many markets. In any case, the foldable is available for purchase in three different colors: black, purple, and white.
Xiaomi Mix Flip | Image credit: Xiaomi
The phone is powered by a 4,780 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Other highlights of the Mix Flip include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Near Field Communications), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C.
