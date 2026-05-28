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Samsung may shake things up with a surprising Galaxy Watch 9 model

New leak suggests that Samsung may break its tradition with the Galaxy Watch 9 devices.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image by PhoneArena
If you’ve been following Samsung’s smartwatch releases, you may have noticed a certain pattern. Alongside the base models, the company usually launches only one other device, switching between Classic, Pro, and Ultra models over the years.

That pattern may finally change this year, at least according to a fresh leak.

Samsung may launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic this summer


Samsung may launch three smartwatches this summer, according to code found in the latest Google Wear OS update. Android Authority reports that the new software includes references to three Galaxy Watch devices with code names Fresh 9, Wise 9, and Project V2.

Considering that last year’s Galaxy Watch 8 came with the code name Fresh 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was Wise 8, it makes sense the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 9 Classic are in development. The rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is probably called Project V2, since the two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra went with Project X2.

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Breaking the pattern



There are a couple of interesting things about this leak. One is that it’s coming from Google software, not a Samsung app. This could mean that the Korean company has made a final decision about the models that will appear in July.

Another detail is that it would go against the expectations that Samsung won’t launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic because the historic cadence of its smartwatch releases is different. Of course, that’s still a rumor and not a confirmation, but there’s a good chance we’re getting three Galaxy Watch models this year.

A great feature becoming widely available


Another tidbit inside Google’s code suggests that one of the best Pixel Watch 4 features could make its way to other Wear OS devices. An existing setting related to the raise-to-talk feature got an extra label referring to third-party Wear OS devices. 

Until now, that setting was only labeled with the Pixel Watch in mind.

An exciting prospect



We don’t know much about Samsung’s new watches yet, but I would lie if I told you I wasn’t excited about the prospect of having a Classic model this year. While the Galaxy Watch 8 was thin, light, and had a lot to like, the Watch 8 Classic offered something that felt special. 

In our review, Victor couldn’t miss the elegance and comfort it has, and I couldn’t agree more. As much as I like the character of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, none of Apple’s watches could come even close to a Classic Galaxy Watch.

The one detail that needs a fix


If Samsung really launches a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, I’d love it to come in two sizes. I don’t mind big watches, but many users prefer having something lighter on their arms.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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