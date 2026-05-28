Samsung may shake things up with a surprising Galaxy Watch 9 model
New leak suggests that Samsung may break its tradition with the Galaxy Watch 9 devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Image by PhoneArena
If you’ve been following Samsung’s smartwatch releases, you may have noticed a certain pattern. Alongside the base models, the company usually launches only one other device, switching between Classic, Pro, and Ultra models over the years.
Samsung may launch three smartwatches this summer, according to code found in the latest Google Wear OS update. Android Authority reports that the new software includes references to three Galaxy Watch devices with code names Fresh 9, Wise 9, and Project V2.
There are a couple of interesting things about this leak. One is that it’s coming from Google software, not a Samsung app. This could mean that the Korean company has made a final decision about the models that will appear in July.
Another detail is that it would go against the expectations that Samsung won’t launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic because the historic cadence of its smartwatch releases is different. Of course, that’s still a rumor and not a confirmation, but there’s a good chance we’re getting three Galaxy Watch models this year.
Another tidbit inside Google’s code suggests that one of the best Pixel Watch 4 features could make its way to other Wear OS devices. An existing setting related to the raise-to-talk feature got an extra label referring to third-party Wear OS devices.
We don’t know much about Samsung’s new watches yet, but I would lie if I told you I wasn’t excited about the prospect of having a Classic model this year. While the Galaxy Watch 8 was thin, light, and had a lot to like, the Watch 8 Classic offered something that felt special.
In our review, Victor couldn’t miss the elegance and comfort it has, and I couldn’t agree more. As much as I like the character of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, none of Apple’s watches could come even close to a Classic Galaxy Watch.
If Samsung really launches a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, I’d love it to come in two sizes. I don’t mind big watches, but many users prefer having something lighter on their arms.
That pattern may finally change this year, at least according to a fresh leak.
Samsung may launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic this summer
Samsung may launch three smartwatches this summer, according to code found in the latest Google Wear OS update. Android Authority reports that the new software includes references to three Galaxy Watch devices with code names Fresh 9, Wise 9, and Project V2.
Considering that last year’s Galaxy Watch 8 came with the code name Fresh 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic was Wise 8, it makes sense the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 9 Classic are in development. The rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is probably called Project V2, since the two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra went with Project X2.
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Which Samsung smartwach would you prefer?
Breaking the pattern
There are a couple of interesting things about this leak. One is that it’s coming from Google software, not a Samsung app. This could mean that the Korean company has made a final decision about the models that will appear in July.
Another detail is that it would go against the expectations that Samsung won’t launch a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic because the historic cadence of its smartwatch releases is different. Of course, that’s still a rumor and not a confirmation, but there’s a good chance we’re getting three Galaxy Watch models this year.
A great feature becoming widely available
Another tidbit inside Google’s code suggests that one of the best Pixel Watch 4 features could make its way to other Wear OS devices. An existing setting related to the raise-to-talk feature got an extra label referring to third-party Wear OS devices.
Until now, that setting was only labeled with the Pixel Watch in mind.
An exciting prospect
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes with a rotating bezel. | Image by PhoneArena
We don’t know much about Samsung’s new watches yet, but I would lie if I told you I wasn’t excited about the prospect of having a Classic model this year. While the Galaxy Watch 8 was thin, light, and had a lot to like, the Watch 8 Classic offered something that felt special.
In our review, Victor couldn’t miss the elegance and comfort it has, and I couldn’t agree more. As much as I like the character of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, none of Apple’s watches could come even close to a Classic Galaxy Watch.
The one detail that needs a fix
If Samsung really launches a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, I’d love it to come in two sizes. I don’t mind big watches, but many users prefer having something lighter on their arms.
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