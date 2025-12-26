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This iPhone 17 Pro doppelgänger promises a 10,080 mAh battery

People who hate Apple's new design, but love big batteries, will have a hard time accepting this.

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Collage of two photos with phones on them.
What you're about to see is definitely not an iPhone 17 Pro, although it clearly tries to copy it. It's also not an iPhone 17 Pro cheap counterfeit unit, even if it looks that way to you.

No, what you're about to see is allegedly a real, serious, legit phone – the Honor Power 2, which we're expecting in the first weeks after New Year's Eve.

What The Panda is Bald says


Apparently, there's a Weibo tipster by the nickname of "The Panda is Bald" (yeah, this story just keeps getting better…) who has shared a blurry photo or a phone that could be the Honor Power 2:

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The specs leaks are extremely vague, but do fall in line with what other reports claimed earlier: a giant battery of 10,080 mAh capacity with 80W fast charging speeds and the Dimensity 8500 chipset.

In terms of color, there could be black or orange. Yes, the Orange that the iPhone 17 Pro offers – or a very similar shade.

Putting the hue aside, the tipster's blurry photo-leak shows a device that has literally the same iPhone 17 Pro-like camera island. The camera lenses are also positioned in the same fashion, although the one on the right is visibly asymmetrical on the Honor (if that's really the Power 2).

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How do you feel about this?
I literally don't care, look at that massive battery!
37.39%
I guess it's a free world.
42.61%
That's too much, I don't like it.
20%
115 Votes

The dilemma is real



For people who hate Apple's design but love massive batteries, the Honor Power 2 might be both a dream and a headache – just watch out for seizures if you stare too long.

The original Honor Power started at around $270, so the big question is whether Honor can keep the successor under $300. No details yet, but here's hoping it stays affordable.

Bonus points if it finally leaves China and reaches the rest of the world. Between the giant 10,080 mAh battery, 80W charging, and iPhone 17 Pro vibes, it's shaping up to be an interesting device without demanding an Apple-sized paycheck.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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