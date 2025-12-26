This iPhone 17 Pro doppelgänger promises a 10,080 mAh battery
People who hate Apple's new design, but love big batteries, will have a hard time accepting this.
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What you're about to see is definitely not an iPhone 17 Pro, although it clearly tries to copy it. It's also not an iPhone 17 Pro cheap counterfeit unit, even if it looks that way to you.
No, what you're about to see is allegedly a real, serious, legit phone – the Honor Power 2, which we're expecting in the first weeks after New Year's Eve.
Apparently, there's a Weibo tipster by the nickname of "The Panda is Bald" (yeah, this story just keeps getting better…) who has shared a blurry photo or a phone that could be the Honor Power 2:
The specs leaks are extremely vague, but do fall in line with what other reports claimed earlier: a giant battery of 10,080 mAh capacity with 80W fast charging speeds and the Dimensity 8500 chipset.
In terms of color, there could be black or orange. Yes, the Orange that the iPhone 17 Pro offers – or a very similar shade.
For people who hate Apple's design but love massive batteries, the Honor Power 2 might be both a dream and a headache – just watch out for seizures if you stare too long.
Bonus points if it finally leaves China and reaches the rest of the world. Between the giant 10,080 mAh battery, 80W charging, and iPhone 17 Pro vibes, it's shaping up to be an interesting device without demanding an Apple-sized paycheck.
No, what you're about to see is allegedly a real, serious, legit phone – the Honor Power 2, which we're expecting in the first weeks after New Year's Eve.
What The Panda is Bald says
Apparently, there's a Weibo tipster by the nickname of "The Panda is Bald" (yeah, this story just keeps getting better…) who has shared a blurry photo or a phone that could be the Honor Power 2:
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Image by Weibo account The Panda is Bald
The specs leaks are extremely vague, but do fall in line with what other reports claimed earlier: a giant battery of 10,080 mAh capacity with 80W fast charging speeds and the Dimensity 8500 chipset.
In terms of color, there could be black or orange. Yes, the Orange that the iPhone 17 Pro offers – or a very similar shade.
Putting the hue aside, the tipster's blurry photo-leak shows a device that has literally the same iPhone 17 Pro-like camera island. The camera lenses are also positioned in the same fashion, although the one on the right is visibly asymmetrical on the Honor (if that's really the Power 2).
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How do you feel about this?
I literally don't care, look at that massive battery!
37.39%
I guess it's a free world.
42.61%
That's too much, I don't like it.
20%
The dilemma is real
This is what the previous Honor Power looks like. | Image by Honor
For people who hate Apple's design but love massive batteries, the Honor Power 2 might be both a dream and a headache – just watch out for seizures if you stare too long.
The original Honor Power started at around $270, so the big question is whether Honor can keep the successor under $300. No details yet, but here's hoping it stays affordable.
Bonus points if it finally leaves China and reaches the rest of the world. Between the giant 10,080 mAh battery, 80W charging, and iPhone 17 Pro vibes, it's shaping up to be an interesting device without demanding an Apple-sized paycheck.
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