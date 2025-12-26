This iPhone 17 Pro doppelgänger promises a 10,080 mAh battery

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

For people who hate Apple's design but love massive batteries, the Honor Power 2 might be both a dream and a headache – just watch out for seizures if you stare too long.The original Honor Power started at around $270, so the big question is whether Honor can keep the successor under $300. No details yet, but here's hoping it stays affordable.Bonus points if it finally leaves China and reaches the rest of the world. Between the giant 10,080 mAh battery, 80W charging, andPro vibes, it's shaping up to be an interesting device without demanding an Apple-sized paycheck.