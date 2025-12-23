Honor Power 2 and Magic V6 release windows leak, powerful specs and massive batteries hitting shelves soon
Both the Honor Power 2 and the Honor Magic V6 are right around the corner.
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The release window for Honor’s next two promising phones — the Honor Power 2 and the Honor Magic V6 — has been leaked. While the Power 2 will continue its predecessor’s use of massive batteries, the Magic V6 foldable will try to reclaim the throne stolen from it by the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7.
According to a new report (translated source), the Honor Power 2 will come out soon after New Year’s. A January release date for 2026 seems most likely. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V6 will probably release in March of 2026. Though, of course, that is subject to change if industrywide conditions deteriorate and affect the supply chain.
The Honor Power has some pretty spectacular hardware — Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6.78 inch 120 Hz display, and 66W wired charging, to name a few — but its biggest selling point is its battery. It comes with a battery capacity of 8,000 mAh, far exceeding most other phones on the market, especially any by Samsung, Apple, or Google.
Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V5 was, for the briefest of moments, the slimmest foldable smartphone in the world, before being overtaken by the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, the V5 offered a much larger battery for only 0.1 mm more space (5,820 mAh vs 4,400 mAh).
The Honor Magic V6 will be the same: it’s expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Qualcomm’s latest), and has two battery configurations of 6,900 mAh and 7,200 mAh. Honor will likely maintain the same thickness if it doesn’t manage to slim down the phone even further.
Honor’s phones have always been pretty powerful, but the Power 2 and the Magic V6 are almost taunting the competition at this point.
If you want a phone with a ridiculously large battery, get the Honor Power 2 come January. And, if you don’t feel like waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the foldable iPhone, and want one of the best foldables that money can buy, I’d highly recommend the Magic V6 in March.
Honor Power 2 and Magic V6 release windows
According to a new report (translated source), the Honor Power 2 will come out soon after New Year’s. A January release date for 2026 seems most likely. Meanwhile, the Honor Magic V6 will probably release in March of 2026. Though, of course, that is subject to change if industrywide conditions deteriorate and affect the supply chain.
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Are you looking forward to any of Honor's phones?
Honor Power 2 sounds very promising
4.71%
Honor Magic V6! Can't wait!
87.06%
Looking forward to some other Honor phone
4.71%
Nah, not an Honor user
3.53%
What both phones bring to the table
Honor Magic V5 was the slimmest foldable for a brief moment. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Honor Power has some pretty spectacular hardware — Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6.78 inch 120 Hz display, and 66W wired charging, to name a few — but its biggest selling point is its battery. It comes with a battery capacity of 8,000 mAh, far exceeding most other phones on the market, especially any by Samsung, Apple, or Google.
The Honor Power 2 will continue this trend, with an ever-so-slightly larger display measuring in at 6.79 inches, 80W wired charging, and a whopping 10,080 mAh of battery capacity. If you want one of the biggest batteries that a phone can offer in 2026, you can’t go wrong with the Honor Power 2, if these leaked specs are to be believed.
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The Honor Magic V6 will be the same: it’s expected to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Qualcomm’s latest), and has two battery configurations of 6,900 mAh and 7,200 mAh. Honor will likely maintain the same thickness if it doesn’t manage to slim down the phone even further.
Awesome phones, right around the corner
Honor’s phones have always been pretty powerful, but the Power 2 and the Magic V6 are almost taunting the competition at this point.
If you want a phone with a ridiculously large battery, get the Honor Power 2 come January. And, if you don’t feel like waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the foldable iPhone, and want one of the best foldables that money can buy, I’d highly recommend the Magic V6 in March.
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