Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
At the end of the day, Honor's next jaw-dropping device could still be a mid-ranger.
The first-gen Honor Power for reference. | Image by Honor
Nothing is yet official, but there could be a phone made by Honor launching at the end of 2025 – or at the beginning of 2026 – that comes with a 10,000 mAh battery on board.
That's precisely twice the battery capacity of a popular flagship like, say, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its 5,000 mAh cell.
So, Honor will be turning heads once again, if the rumored Power 2 handset – said to pack a massive 10,000 mAh cell – turns out true. The company has already certified the battery through 3C, showing an original capacity of 9,886 mAh, which will be marketed as 10,000 mAh. Early leaks suggest the phone will feature a 6.79-inch display and deliver a noticeable performance boost, though Honor hasn't revealed full specs yet.
However, the Power 2 is shaping up to be a serious contender for anyone who prioritizes all-day endurance in a smartphone. And many people would gladly take a two-day phone over a raw power champion.
Earlier this year, in April, the world's first smartphone to feature an 8,000 mAh battery was made official. Yup, that's the Honor Power, which the company said it could deliver up to 25 hours of video playback, 23 hours of TikTok use or web browsing, or 14 hours of gaming. It supports 66W fast charging (which is faster than some flagship phones like the aforementioned S25 Ultra).
The Honor Power started at ~$270, so it's interesting to see if the company could retain those price tags for the alleged successor. So far, there aren't any details about the Power 2 price, but one can hope it'll stay under $300. Oh, and let's hope it steps outside of China this time around…
Power 2 the people
The Honor Power looks nice. | Image by Honor
It could be the upcoming Dimensity 8500 that's to power this battery beast. To those who don't follow the industry closely, the Dimensity 8500 might sound like some sort of fancy, edgy chip, but in reality, it'll offer a mid-range experience. And that's where flagships with smaller batteries, but with top-shelf Snapdragon chipset will excel: raw power and performance.
8,000 mAh is not bad at all, too
Beyond the battery, the original Honor Power offers pure (but solid) mid-range specifications. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.78-inch OLED micro quad-curved display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,224 x 2,700 resolution, 10-bit color, and peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Photography is modest, with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide, alongside a 16-megapixel front camera.
The price is of great importance
