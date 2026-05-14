Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

The first 200 MP Leica-tuned main camera apparently produces 115 MB photo files

The Xiaomi 17 Max might as well be called the Xiaomi 17 Mad Max.

0
Sebastian Pier
By
Camera Xiaomi
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xiaomi phone
The Xiaomi 17 Max will be official next week. | Image by Xiaomi
Do 2 TB storage phones exist solely because of the 200 MP camera revolution? Perhaps.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is an upcoming big-screen flagship that is supposed to bring along the first 200 MP main camera that's fine-tuned by Leica.

The maxed-out Xiaomi 17 Ultra phone, which also gets the Leica treatment, comes with a 50 MP main snapper.

The sheer megapixel count doesn't tell the whole story and you should assume that the 200 MP main cam on the Xiaomi 17 Max will be better than the 50 MP main cam of the Ultra model.

One thing is (rumored to be) guaranteed, though – the new 200 MP snapper might produce some super heavy files.

What is the Xiaomi 17 Max?


We've mentioned the Xiaomi 17 Max several times here on PhoneArena. To summarize, it's going to be a large (hence the "Max" moniker) flagship that emphasizes its camera setup. The main differentiator between this upcoming model and the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models is that the new one would lack the rear display on the camera island.

Recommended For You
The Xiaomi 17 Max is expected to launch next week in China, but don't hold your hopes about a global release too high.

First-ever 200 MP cam


Xiaomi phone.
The promo teasers are on. | Image by Xiaomi


As it seems, Xiaomi has started teasing the 17 Max model heavily in the last hours.

At the center is Xiaomi's first Leica co-engineered 200 MP main camera, but that's not the end of it.

Xiaomi president Lu Weibing highlighted that the main camera packs a large 1/1.4-inch sensor and supports multi-frame fusion algorithms (for better dynamic range). In effect, this combines several exposures and data layers. We're promised higher detail clarity and better overall low-light performance.

Xiaomi says the photos taken with the 17 Max are super sharp even when cropping in – but this one will be confirmed after a bit of testing, as usual.

How often do you shoot in full resolution mode?
2 Votes

A single photo of 115 MB


Apparently, for the promotional materials' needs, Xiaomi has taken a single full-resolution photo with the 200 MP camera, and its file has reportedly a size of 114.97 MB. Pretty impressive, as 200 MP cameras often go from 50 to 100 MB.

So, if you go for the Xiaomi 17 Max and you intend to shoot in full resolution mode often, please skip the 256 GB storage version. Ten such photos would take up a whole gigabyte of your phone's space. And you know how quickly ten photos can be taken.

What else is there?


Per current rumors, we're expecting a 3x periscope telephoto lens, an 8,000 mAh battery, a 6.9-inch display, narrow bezels, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and three colors (blue, white, black) to choose from.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
FCC delivers a win for wireless subscribers that might make T-Mobile and Verizon uneasy
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off