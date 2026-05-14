This might be the most polarizing feature I've ever seen on a phone

What about it?

Not gonna lie, some features on Huawei phones genuinely feel like magic. This is one of them. pic.twitter.com/LuyLS7XhTX — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 10, 2026





Would you use this? Yes, looks amazing. Yes, but only if I have a power bank on me. No, I don't want to stress my battery. No, I feel my privacy violated. No, because this is too kitsch. Vote 12 Votes

Yay or nay?

Recommended For You

Is it good though?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

One can always count on Huawei to drive sentiments towards the opposite ends of the spectrum.Heavily sanctioned by the US administration for years and years now, the company doesn't disappoint.It's the Huawei 90 Pro Max that I'm referring to.OK – picture this: the phone is locked, you lift it up and you put your finger on its screen. Instead of unlocking, you're suddenly getting an interactive lockscreen wallpaper that uses your camera. What you're getting on your (still locked) screen is whatever your surroundings are.It's like you've got a transparent phone.Here, take a look:Of course, people got mad.It's well-known tipster Ice Universe who's sharing the above. "Not gonna lie, some features on Huawei phones genuinely feel like magic. This is one of them", the person(s) behind the X account says.From what I've seen, only a handful of people share Ice Universe's positive reaction to this lockscreen feature.Half of the people are roasting Huawei over the battery drainage and suggest that the camera is "always on". I don't think so: take a look at how the user is placing their finger on the screen and only after that the lockscreen is changed and the camera comes into play.The other half of critics is preoccupied with potential privacy violations. Again, I don't think the camera is on all of the time. Huawei is often portrayed as a threat to US national security, and that may be so; but if you think that Huawei is the only company that would violate your privacy, well… I don't have much to say, but I sure do envy your naïveté.I'm sure this feature can be turned off or on. So if you're not into it – like myself – you can simply turn it off and go on with your life.I prefer simple, solid-color lockscreen colors. Any color will do, as long as it is black.