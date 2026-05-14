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This might be the most polarizing feature I've ever seen on a phone

People are obsessing over battery and privacy. And they could very well be in the right.

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Sebastian Pier
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Huawei
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The new Huawei flagship is all about gradients. | Image by Huawei
One can always count on Huawei to drive sentiments towards the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Heavily sanctioned by the US administration for years and years now, the company doesn't disappoint.

It's the Huawei 90 Pro Max that I'm referring to.

What about it?


OK – picture this: the phone is locked, you lift it up and you put your finger on its screen. Instead of unlocking, you're suddenly getting an interactive lockscreen wallpaper that uses your camera. What you're getting on your (still locked) screen is whatever your surroundings are.

It's like you've got a transparent phone.

Here, take a look:



Of course, people got mad.

Would you use this?
12 Votes

Yay or nay?


It's well-known tipster Ice Universe who's sharing the above. "Not gonna lie, some features on Huawei phones genuinely feel like magic. This is one of them", the person(s) behind the X account says.

From what I've seen, only a handful of people share Ice Universe's positive reaction to this lockscreen feature.

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Half of the people are roasting Huawei over the battery drainage and suggest that the camera is "always on". I don't think so: take a look at how the user is placing their finger on the screen and only after that the lockscreen is changed and the camera comes into play.

The other half of critics is preoccupied with potential privacy violations. Again, I don't think the camera is on all of the time. Huawei is often portrayed as a threat to US national security, and that may be so; but if you think that Huawei is the only company that would violate your privacy, well… I don't have much to say, but I sure do envy your naïveté.

Is it good though?


I'm sure this feature can be turned off or on. So if you're not into it – like myself – you can simply turn it off and go on with your life.

I prefer simple, solid-color lockscreen colors. Any color will do, as long as it is black.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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