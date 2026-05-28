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The best phone camera you’ve never heard of vs iPhone 17 Pro: My real-world test

Great cameras have remained a flagship "thing", but this company wants to change that.

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Victor Hristov
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Camera Xiaomi iPhone
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Xiaomi 17T Pro camera system
The Xiaomi 17T Pro feels like a flagship camera | Image by PhoneArena
There are so many phones that offer great performance and even excellent battery life for a lower price than a traditional flagship, but very few give you the flagship camera experience.

That's why I was particularly excited to test out the new Xiaomi 17T Pro, which now gets a flagship-grade telephoto camera and much of the Leica Authentic color magic from the premium Xiaomi Ultra models, but at a much lower price.

And I pit it against the popular iPhone 17 Pro, the default smartphone for so many people out there.

The Xiaomi claims to be a "telephoto master" with careful tuning of images in various conditions like a concert stage or portraits in general. It also leans heavily on AI when you go over 20x zoom.

Xiaomi 17T Pro
Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Xiaomi 17T Pro Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.31"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 15 mm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope)
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.0
Focal Length: 115 mm
Pixel size: 0.64 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
32 MP 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Xiaomi 17T Pro vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Unfortunately, we still don't have the full specs and sensor sizes for the Xiaomi 17T Pro, but we do know that it employs a 1/1.3-inch sensor, roughly the same size as the iPhone 17 Pro.

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But let's leave the technicalities aside and take a look at the real-world photos. For this comparison, I've used the Leica Authentic color profile which gives images a more "filmic" look. You can, however, switch to a more traditional look, but I think Leica Authentic is just such an artistic and beautiful profile, and the lack of a similar option on the iPhone is regrettable.

Take a look yourselves.

Main Camera







Portrait Mode




Zoom Quality






Ultra-wide







Selfies



So which phone do you think wins this comparison: the Xiaomi 17T Pro or the iPhone 17 Pro?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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