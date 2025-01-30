The Galaxy S25 Edge's leaked cameras may thrill you and disappoint you at the same time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Galaxy S25 Edge's cameras have now been leaked by a tipster on X, and there is good news and bad news.
Some Samsung fans found the Galaxy S25 event a bit underwhelming despite lots of incremental improvements that the flagship trio brought. If you felt a bit disappointed, however, you probably got hyped when at the end of the Unpacked Samsung pulled a "One More Thing" and teased the Galaxy S25 Edge.
The newest leak from a tipster on X now details what cameras we may expect for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, it was believed the phone would come with a triple-camera system, but during the Unpacked event, a dummy unit with a dual-camera system was shown to dissipate these rumors.
First off, the 200MP camera is seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and it may be the same camera here. Meanwhile, the rumored ultra-wide could be the same one as the ultra-wide on the S25 and S25+. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to have decided not to include a telephoto camera, which arguably would be the better choice instead of an ultra-wide, but hey, at least the main camera is Ultra-like!
The results from the S25 Ultra's main camera are awesome: the phone got super high scores in our Camera rating, and if that's the S25 Edge camera, this is good news.
Meanwhile, the tipster also indicates that the Edge will come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, just like the S25 and S25+ (the S25 Ultra has Gorilla Armor 2).
Unfortunately though, to achieve this slim profile, some compromises had to be made and the S25 Edge has been spotted on China's 3C certification with a disappointingly small 3,900mAh battery. However, the phone rocks the fast 45W wired charging of the S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is positioned to be a rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be another ultraslim runway model of a phone. Of course, if the S25 Edge ends up not being available in the US, the iPhone 17 Air may by default just win the slim race there. Meanwhile, the iPhone itself is rumored to be around 5.5mm thick and to sport the iPhone 17's chip.
Some Samsung fans found the Galaxy S25 event a bit underwhelming despite lots of incremental improvements that the flagship trio brought. If you felt a bit disappointed, however, you probably got hyped when at the end of the Unpacked Samsung pulled a "One More Thing" and teased the Galaxy S25 Edge.
The superslim phone was only teased but rumors about it have been going on for quite some time already. Not all rumors can be believed wholeheartedly (for one, the leakers got the name of the phone wrong and referred to it as a 'Slim'), but some of them may end up pretty accurate.
The newest leak from a tipster on X now details what cameras we may expect for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, it was believed the phone would come with a triple-camera system, but during the Unpacked event, a dummy unit with a dual-camera system was shown to dissipate these rumors.
Of course, we didn't know what these cameras would be: something that the leaker claims to have found out from "Internal Prototype information". The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to sport a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide one. Keep in mind that this tipster isn't one of the most known leakers, so take this info with a grain of salt.
First off, the 200MP camera is seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and it may be the same camera here. Meanwhile, the rumored ultra-wide could be the same one as the ultra-wide on the S25 and S25+. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to have decided not to include a telephoto camera, which arguably would be the better choice instead of an ultra-wide, but hey, at least the main camera is Ultra-like!
The results from the S25 Ultra's main camera are awesome: the phone got super high scores in our Camera rating, and if that's the S25 Edge camera, this is good news.
Meanwhile, the tipster also indicates that the Edge will come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, just like the S25 and S25+ (the S25 Ultra has Gorilla Armor 2).
Samsung hinted that the Galaxy S25 Edge's thickness would be around 6mm, which is 16.7% thinner than the S25's 7.2mm thickness. The phone is supposed to be announced sometime in April, and it may or may not be available for purchase in the States.
Unfortunately though, to achieve this slim profile, some compromises had to be made and the S25 Edge has been spotted on China's 3C certification with a disappointingly small 3,900mAh battery. However, the phone rocks the fast 45W wired charging of the S25 Ultra.
The phone may come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: but it's unclear at this point whether this will be the almighty 8-core one found in the S25, or a 7-core version that's more efficient and slightly less powerful (but still may be fast enough in real life).
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: