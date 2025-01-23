Samsung hints at Galaxy S25 Edge release timeframe and actual thickness
Samsung pulled a surprise twist during its Unpacked 2025 event, and just when fans thought the event was over, the company teased the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, this phone was talked about (plenty, on top of that) in the rumor mill as a Galaxy S25 Slim. It's actually quite commendable that Samsung managed to keep its real name under wraps until the actual official teaser.
That's all that is confirmed about this device so far. The rest is talks, which may or may not end up being the real deal. For one, we know leakers got the name wrong - I guess the 'Edge' moniker just never came to leakers' creative minds while trying to name the product.
Rumors claimed the device may come with a smaller battery than initially expected and may not launch in the US. However, when it comes to the Edge, I'm inclined to feel like we can't trust most of these leaks now. Given its attractive teaser during the Unpacked event, it seems more likely it may be sold everywhere (but we don't know for sure just yet).
