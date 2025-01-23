Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Samsung hints at Galaxy S25 Edge release timeframe and actual thickness

A photo of a Galaxy S25 Edge prototype next to S23 and S24 dummy units from the Unpacked event.
Samsung has reportedly confirmed the release timeframe of the Galaxy S25 Edge (known from leaks as Galaxy S25 'Slim') and has mentioned it may measure around 6mm thick.

Samsung pulled a surprise twist during its Unpacked 2025 event, and just when fans thought the event was over, the company teased the Galaxy S25 Edge. Earlier, this phone was talked about (plenty, on top of that) in the rumor mill as a Galaxy S25 Slim. It's actually quite commendable that Samsung managed to keep its real name under wraps until the actual official teaser.

Shortly after the Unpacked, a Samsung representative revealed the Galaxy S25 Edge will become official sometime around April. This could also mean a bit before the month of April or a bit after it - in May, just like earlier tales about the ultra-slim phone indicated.

Another key bit that a Samsung representative shared was about the thickness of this slim device - roughly 6mm. Earlier leaks put the device at a 6.4mm thickness, which made it not too much thinner than the rest of the Galaxy S25 series. I actually think that the phone may lean more toward 6mm thickness to differentiate itself from the rest of the S25 series, but we'll have to wait and see. The S25 Edge will sport two cameras on the back.

That's all that is confirmed about this device so far. The rest is talks, which may or may not end up being the real deal. For one, we know leakers got the name wrong - I guess the 'Edge' moniker just never came to leakers' creative minds while trying to name the product.

It may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite - but whether it will be the 7-core version or the 8-core version, it's unclear at this point. Also, its display may be a similar size to the Galaxy S25 Plus'.

Rumors claimed the device may come with a smaller battery than initially expected and may not launch in the US. However, when it comes to the Edge, I'm inclined to feel like we can't trust most of these leaks now. Given its attractive teaser during the Unpacked event, it seems more likely it may be sold everywhere (but we don't know for sure just yet).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Edge is positioned to face off with the rumored iPhone 17 Air for the title of the best slim phone. This iPhone, said to replace the iPhone 17 Plus in the upcoming flagship lineup, is far from confirmed at this stage, with leakers suggesting it would measure 5.5mm. Recently, a sketchy leak indicated the iPhone 17 models would all come with a Pixel-inspired design, which, given Apple's refined aesthetic and resistance to change, seems implausible to me.  

Nevertheless, the Galaxy S25 Edge seems like a mysterious but interesting device. The fact that the name was kept under wraps gets me excited for all the things we may potentially not know yet (or think we know, but we're wrong), and that gets me really hyped.
