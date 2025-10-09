The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

Foldable iPhone may use a combination of two materials

foldable iPhone 's hinge will Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the's hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium , while the casing may use only titanium. Pu's report contradicts this claim.





The first foldable iPhone may be coming next year

Rumors indicate that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be a book-style one with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. More or less, this means the outer display of this phone may be similar to the iPhone mini, while the foldable screen may be similar to the iPad mini in terms of size. Kuo has also previously stated that the iPhone may not have Face ID but will use Touch ID for authentication.





What do you think Apple should use for its first foldable iPhone? Titanium – it just feels premium Aluminum – lighter and more practical A mix of both – balance is everything Something else entirely Titanium – it just feels premium 0% Aluminum – lighter and more practical 0% A mix of both – balance is everything 100% Something else entirely 0%

A book-style iPhone may not be exactly what I'd love; I prefer the clamshell form, but I'm willing to wait and see what Apple offers and make my decision.







