The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

Conflicting reports suggest Apple is experimenting with a unique blend of metals for its first foldable iPhone.

By
Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone, potentially for a release next year. Now, a new report from analyst Jeff Pu details what you can expect from the material of this mysterious yet highly anticipated iPhone.

Foldable iPhone may use a combination of two materials


Jeff Pu believes that Apple will use a combination of the materials titanium and aluminum for the device. Previously, a report from Bloomberg indicated that the device may resemble "two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side". 

In an investor note, Pu says that the phone's metal frame will use the above two metals as some form of hybrid. That's all the analyst is saying right now on this highly anticipated iPhone's design. 

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the foldable iPhone's hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium, while the casing may use only titanium. Pu's report contradicts this claim. 


Meanwhile, the Cupertino tech giant uses only titanium in the iPhone Air. Previous Pro-branded iPhones were also rocking a titanium frame, but this year, they've been switched to aluminum to improve thermal performance.

The first foldable iPhone may be coming next year


Rumors indicate that Apple's first foldable iPhone will be a book-style one with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. More or less, this means the outer display of this phone may be similar to the iPhone mini, while the foldable screen may be similar to the iPad mini in terms of size. Kuo has also previously stated that the iPhone may not have Face ID but will use Touch ID for authentication. 

What do you think Apple should use for its first foldable iPhone?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has claimed that iOS 27, which would be next year's OS for iPhones, may be focused heavily on optimizing software for the first foldable iPhone. This would include features for foldable phones.

While Apple is getting ready for its debut on the foldable stage, Samsung, its main rival, is perfecting its foldables and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is enjoying rising popularity, an attractive design, and improved durability. There's also already a tri-foldable phone by Huawei, which debuted last year, a successor to it, and Samsung is also said to be working on one. 

Things are going to get more interesting in the market of foldable phones when Apple joins, that's for sure. Right now, rumors indicate that we may see the first foldable iPhone together with the iPhone 18 lineup next year. That's why some people are tentatively calling it the iPhone 18 Fold, although that name is not confirmed at all. 

Previous rumors have also indicated that Apple may have gotten rid of the display crease for this foldable iPhone, but more recent rumors have cast some shadows on that hope. 

A foldable iPhone: that's what I'm waiting for to upgrade 


I've been holding my horses in the past couple of years from upgrading my iPhone. That's mainly because I used the Galaxy Z Flip 6 last year for some time, and I fell in love with the foldable design. That got me seriously excited about a foldable iPhone.

A book-style iPhone may not be exactly what I'd love; I prefer the clamshell form, but I'm willing to wait and see what Apple offers and make my decision. 

