T-Mobile may have found a new way to make Galaxy phones impossible to ignore

T-Mobile and Samsung bring Galaxy devices to life with holograms

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This all is not just about showing off the hardware either. It is a move to put a spotlight on Android features, too. The partnership is said to change how people interact with the Android brand and its wider ecosystem right inside the store.



By using immersive and engaging demos, Android features, apps, and device capabilities are presented in a way that is meant to be both visually impressive and easy to remember. By using immersive and engaging demos, Android features, apps, and device capabilities are presented in a way that is meant to be both visually impressive and easy to remember.

Video credit – T-Mobile

The tech behind all of this comes from HYPERVSN, which is powering the holographic displays. According to its own numbers, these 3D visuals get 10 times more attention than regular 2D screens. And honestly, that makes sense, since holograms are still something most people do not see every day, so they naturally stand out.

It won’t change your service, but it might change how you shop

For most people, this will not really affect their actual T-Mobile experience. I mean, it is not a network upgrade and it does not improve customer support. Still, it is a new and entertaining way to pull in buyers. The tech behind all of this comes from HYPERVSN, which is powering the holographic displays. According to its own numbers, these 3D visuals get 10 times more attention than regular 2D screens. And honestly, that makes sense, since holograms are still something most people do not see every day, so they naturally stand out.For most people, this will not really affect their actualexperience. I mean, it is not a network upgrade and it does not improve customer support. Still, it is a new and entertaining way to pull in buyers.



And with T-Mobile , and



Does this make T-Mobile stores feel more high-tech to you? Yes, way more futuristic. 27.59% A little. 20.69% Not really. 10.34% No, it changes nothing. 41.38% Vote 29 Votes

A glimpse of what future phone launches could look like

I personally think this is a fun way to show off new phones, watches, tablets, and everything else. Right now the selection is limited, but this test could easily be used for future launches too, including the upcoming



Usually, after a Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung reveals its new phones, there is a wait of a few weeks before they actually show up in stores. With these holograms, people could get a closer look at the devices much sooner, maybe even right away, and decide faster whether they want to buy, which would be a win for both Samsung and T-Mobile .



And while we are on the topic of T-Mobile and advertising, it was AT&T challenged them. The National Advertising Division, or NAD, found problems with how the Un-carrier talks about rivals’ price increases and its own satellite coverage.



On top of that, T-Mobile also just confirmed that it is making changes to its workforce. And with Verizon , and AT&T always fighting to either win you over or keep you from switching, little things like this can sometimes tip the scale for certain shoppers.I personally think this is a fun way to show off new phones, watches, tablets, and everything else. Right now the selection is limited, but this test could easily be used for future launches too, including the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, even before those devices officially hit store shelves.Usually, after a Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung reveals its new phones, there is a wait of a few weeks before they actually show up in stores. With these holograms, people could get a closer look at the devices much sooner, maybe even right away, and decide faster whether they want to buy, which would be a win for both Samsung andAnd while we are on the topic ofand advertising, it was recently told to dial back some of its aggressive marketing claims afterchallenged them. The National Advertising Division, or NAD, found problems with how the Un-carrier talks about rivals’ price increases and its own satellite coverage.On top of that,





And if you are shopping for a new carrier and want to see how the big three compare, feel free to check out our dedicated articles on the topic:





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