T-Mobile may have found a new way to make Galaxy phones impossible to ignore
A new holographic experience is transforming how these devices are displayed in stores.
0comments
The next time you step into a T-Mobile store, you might notice something that instantly grabs your attention. The carrier is testing a new in-store experience with Samsung that puts Galaxy devices in a whole new spotlight.
T-Mobile is teaming up with Samsung to show Galaxy phones and wearables as holograms in select stores across New York, Seattle, and a few other locations. The first products getting this 3D treatment are the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8.
This all is not just about showing off the hardware either. It is a move to put a spotlight on Android features, too. The partnership is said to change how people interact with the Android brand and its wider ecosystem right inside the store.
For most people, this will not really affect their actual T-Mobile experience. I mean, it is not a network upgrade and it does not improve customer support. Still, it is a new and entertaining way to pull in buyers.
I personally think this is a fun way to show off new phones, watches, tablets, and everything else. Right now the selection is limited, but this test could easily be used for future launches too, including the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, even before those devices officially hit store shelves.
Usually, after a Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung reveals its new phones, there is a wait of a few weeks before they actually show up in stores. With these holograms, people could get a closer look at the devices much sooner, maybe even right away, and decide faster whether they want to buy, which would be a win for both Samsung and T-Mobile.
On top of that, T-Mobile also just confirmed that it is making changes to its workforce.
T-Mobile and Samsung bring Galaxy devices to life with holograms
T-Mobile is teaming up with Samsung to show Galaxy phones and wearables as holograms in select stores across New York, Seattle, and a few other locations. The first products getting this 3D treatment are the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8.
Recommended For You
The goal is to give shoppers a better way to explore devices and their key features right at the moment when they are thinking about buying. You can still check out the real phones and watches in person, but the hologram version adds another layer to the experience, and yeah, it is probably more fun this way.
We’re thrilled to work with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions to bring our Galaxy lineup to life through hologram technology. This innovation gives customers a truly immersive look at our devices and the benefits they offer, while showcasing the cutting-edge performance and craftsmanship that make Galaxy products stand out.
This all is not just about showing off the hardware either. It is a move to put a spotlight on Android features, too. The partnership is said to change how people interact with the Android brand and its wider ecosystem right inside the store.
By using immersive and engaging demos, Android features, apps, and device capabilities are presented in a way that is meant to be both visually impressive and easy to remember.
Video credit – T-Mobile
The tech behind all of this comes from HYPERVSN, which is powering the holographic displays. According to its own numbers, these 3D visuals get 10 times more attention than regular 2D screens. And honestly, that makes sense, since holograms are still something most people do not see every day, so they naturally stand out.
It won’t change your service, but it might change how you shop
For most people, this will not really affect their actual T-Mobile experience. I mean, it is not a network upgrade and it does not improve customer support. Still, it is a new and entertaining way to pull in buyers.
And with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T always fighting to either win you over or keep you from switching, little things like this can sometimes tip the scale for certain shoppers.
Does this make T-Mobile stores feel more high-tech to you?
Yes, way more futuristic.
27.59%
A little.
20.69%
Not really.
10.34%
No, it changes nothing.
41.38%
A glimpse of what future phone launches could look like
I personally think this is a fun way to show off new phones, watches, tablets, and everything else. Right now the selection is limited, but this test could easily be used for future launches too, including the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, even before those devices officially hit store shelves.
Usually, after a Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung reveals its new phones, there is a wait of a few weeks before they actually show up in stores. With these holograms, people could get a closer look at the devices much sooner, maybe even right away, and decide faster whether they want to buy, which would be a win for both Samsung and T-Mobile.
And while we are on the topic of T-Mobile and advertising, it was recently told to dial back some of its aggressive marketing claims after AT&T challenged them. The National Advertising Division, or NAD, found problems with how the Un-carrier talks about rivals’ price increases and its own satellite coverage.
On top of that, T-Mobile also just confirmed that it is making changes to its workforce.
And if you are shopping for a new carrier and want to see how the big three compare, feel free to check out our dedicated articles on the topic:
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: